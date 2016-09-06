Med school's big step forward

The University of Illinois' new medical school dean has his work cut out for him.

The new Carle Illinois College of Medicine, scheduled to open in fall 2018 with 32 students, took another step toward becoming a reality last week when university officials named the new dean.

Dr. King Li, a physician/scholar from Wake Forest University, will begin his new job on Oct. 1. Search committee members concluded that his broad background, which includes a master's degree in business administration, was the perfect fit for the ground-breaking school the UI has conceived — a combination of medical and engineering education aimed at producing physician/scientists.

Suffice it to say, Dr. Li brings an impressive resume to the table. But there was no shortage of supremely talented individuals interested in playing a lead role in this incredibly important and exciting project.

The original candidate pool featured 65 applicants who were winnowed down to a dozen semifinalists and four finalists.

With considerable work on the school's curriculum already done, Dr. Li's biggest immediate challenges are winning accreditation and hiring faculty.

"The dean will put his imprint on that process," Carle CEO Dr. James Leonard said.

There is so much to do in a relatively short period of time. It's just two years before the doors are scheduled to open.

There is no minimizing the importance of what's happening here.

Conceived by former Chancellor Phyllis Wise, the Carle Illinois medical school aims to set a new standard in what Dr. Li described as "making huge impacts on health care delivery, education and research."

This is not just an exciting new venture for the UI and its faculty. It has huge potential as an economic development engine for the Champaign County community and beyond.

That's why Dr. Li said that he's so excited about his new role here that "I would drop anything just to join this effort." Given the medical school's unlimited potential, he's not the only one thrilled by the life-changing possibilities.