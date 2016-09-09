The camera never lies

As technology improves, the cost of doing better business goes up.

Accountability doesn't come cheap. Then again, the $551,733 Champaign City Council members spent this week could be the best money they ever spent.

Time will tell.

But given the tenor of the times, the council's decision to shell out all that money for 125 body cameras and 35 in-car video cameras is well justified.

Council members voted Tuesday to approve the spending package, and all the cameras should be up and running by the first quarter of 2017.

"Once the new in-car systems are being used proficiently, the body camera program will be implemented," city officials wrote in a memo to council members.

The expanded effort to record police/citizen law enforcement encounters is strictly a defensive measure, one being driven on a nationwide basis by controversial, sometimes fatal, encounters that generated conflicting accounts of what occurred.

They are intended to record one set of facts, helping investigators to credibly determine what happened.

People have seen what video can do. Take the unjustified fatal police shooting of LaQuan McDonald in Chicago. Once that video surfaced, the city's attempt to cover up the facts of that horrible case went up in smoke.

Consider how much time and anger could have been avoided if the Ferguson police officer who shot Michael Brown had been wearing a body camera. Then it wouldn't have been necessary to conduct two lengthy investigations, one state and one federal, into the physical evidence to show that the officer acted in self-defense. Perhaps riots could have been averted and lives saved.

Although some may view body cameras as a purposeful constraint upon police conduct, they are, in fact, good for everyone.

City officials say officers wearing body cameras generate fewer citizen complaints. They also say citizens who know they are being recorded "tend to be more compliant and reasonable."

Video from body cameras helps expedite internal investigations into alleged misconduct while at the same time producing persuasive evidence that can be used during a criminal trial.

The cameras, however, are not without costly complications. Police departments across the country are struggling with the responsibility of cataloging and storing the video that is generated. Champaign expects to hire two part-time employees costing roughly $70,000 a year for what it calls "management of digital evidence."

Further, the systems will require annual costs of nearly $11,000 per year for licensing, software renewal and body-camera battery replacement. The systems have a "five-year life cycle," meaning even more costs down the road.

In-car cameras are nothing new. Trendsetting in their time, they are not nearly as effective as body cameras. In-car cameras produce video that is "stationary and forward-facing" while body cameras produce a "recording of the incident with a field of view generally in front of the officer."

Body cameras, as a general rule, see what the officer sees.

Champaign is not the first local department to adopt body cameras. Rantoul police and the Champaign County sheriff's office use them.

University of Illinois and Urbana police do not, although Urbana Chief Pat Connolly said he "would take them in a minute" if the city could spare $180,000 to equip officers and manage the system.

It won't be too long, however, before virtually every police department uses body cameras. Whatever challenges they pose, they're too expensive not to have in the law enforcement toolkit.