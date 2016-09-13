Another gusher

There's a new energy production boom in Texas.

Remember the energy crisis and predictions of $100-plus prices for a barrel of oil?

The hydraulic-fracturing revolution and the oil and natural gas it has produced have knocked those prices down to roughly $50 a barrel, saving consumers a fortune in the process.

Now comes word of a huge new oil and natural gas find in an area of Texas many oil companies thought was pointless to explore.

But the Apache Corp. reports that it has found the equivalent of 2 billion barrels of oil — maybe even more — near the Davis Mountains in west Texas.

Global warming advocates may be chagrined at that news. But they ought to bear in mind that the natural gas to be produced will place increasing pressure on energy producers to switch from coal to a much cleaner fuel.

Apache chief executive John Christmann IV reports that it's going to take awhile before the company fully determines the extent of its find. But he's confident it's a big winner, one that will continue to push those pessimistic about energy independence to the margins of public debate.