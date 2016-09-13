Cash and contracts

If money really is the mother's milk of politics, Comptroller Leslie Munger is making it easier to determine who's drinking their fill.

If this wasn't an election year, most people would be applauding state Comptroller Leslie Munger for boosting political accountability by making it easier to follow the money.

Alas, there's an election in November. So no sooner had Munger announced her office's new and improved "Openbook" website than her political opponents were accusing her of passing off a predecessor's idea as her own.

That's half right. Former Comptroller Dan Hynes, a Chicago Democrat, established Openbook in 2007. Good for him.

Nine years later — a lifetime in terms of technological advancement — Munger is offering the public an improved version that she contends is easier to navigate and has more information to examine. So good for Munger, a Republican from the suburbs.

Openbook is designed to give its users what Munger describes as "unprecedented online access" to the state's contract and campaign contributions list.

"We're able to look at companies that the state does business with and marry that with who gets or makes campaign contributions," she said.

The website should make it easier to connect the dots, letting the public in on information the insiders take for granted.

Rich Carter, a Munger spokesman, said the comptroller's office kept the name and concept and worked to extend Openbook's reach and efficiency.

He said computer programmers "started from scratch" and "built a whole new system."

Innovations like this are a big step forward in bringing the public closer to those who spend the public's money. The problem is that they're not always easy to use.

That's why Munger's office includes tutorial videos that provide an in-depth explanation of what Openbook allows users to do.

Appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka, Munger has made transparency one of her priorities, building on the legacy of her predecessors in a way that offers an opportunity for meaningful oversight of how state government spends its money. That would well represent any program anywhere, but that's especially so in Illinois.