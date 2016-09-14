To your health

History has repeatedly shown that the health of a president or presidential candidate is a big issue.

After weeks of speculation about the causes of her coughing fits, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fell headfirst into the health issue tar pit following a weekend event in New York City.

The Clinton campaign tried to downplay the seriousness of an incident in which her knees buckled and she appeared to be on the verge of passing out. Aides suggested that Clinton was a victim of heat-related issues — the temperature was a pleasant 77 degrees — that posed no serious problem.

When that story didn't fly, the campaign belatedly disclosed that Clinton had been diagnosed late last week with pneumonia, prescribed antibiotics and advised to rest. That news was top secret until Clinton decided to release the information to blunt the intense speculation caused by her videotaped collapse. Once again, Clinton's penchant for extreme secrecy has blown up in her face.

Even though Hillary Clinton is hardly a young woman — she'll be 69 in late October — there's no known reason to think that her health is not generally good or that she is not fit enough to serve as president.

But it is completely false to suggest, as some of her supporters have, that it is inappropriate or somehow sexist to ask questions about her health.

Twenty-four years ago, in 1992, there was another presidential race involving a different Clinton — Bill Clinton — and reporters were putting health-related questions to one of Clinton's challengers for the Democratic Party's nomination.

A former U.S. senator from Massachusetts, Paul Tsongas was a cancer survivor.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 1983, prompting his retirement from the Senate. He underwent a bone marrow transplant, won a clean bill of health and ran for president, insisting his health was not an issue.

Reporters received the usual denials of any problems. Tsongas died in January 1995. If he had he been elected president, Tsongas wouldn't have survived two years in office.

The health of presidential candidates matters.

It mattered when a deathly ill President Franklin Roosevelt was running for a fourth term in 1944. He died shortly after his re-election, making Vice President Harry Truman the nation's chief executive. It mattered when President Dwight Eisenhower had a heart attack in 1955, one year before he ran for re-election.

It mattered when John Kennedy was running for president, falsely denying that he was suffering from Addison's disease among other maladies.

And it matters now that Clinton and 70-year-old Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are running. Each has an affirmative obligation to be open about their health and release sufficient records to answer any lingering doubts that they are fit to serve.

That's especially so given Clinton's and Trump's ages.

People may not remember, but 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain, then 70, was hectored relentlessly about his age and fitness to serve, particularly as it related to the severe physical abuse he suffered as a prisoner of war.

Now 80, McCain is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. During a recent primary race, his physician opponent suggested McCain was practically on his deathbed.

The attack was tasteless but still relevant. Voters are entitled to take issues like health into account when they're deciding for whom to vote.

That's why candidates like Clinton and Trump must be open on this sensitive issue.

Of course, it's too late for Clinton. She has mishandled the issue so badly that the question of her health is — and will remain — front and center. Trump should learn from her mistake, getting out in front of it before something happens that reflects as poorly on him as Clinton's health secrecy does on her.