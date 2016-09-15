Buck leaders, push for reform

State Supreme Court will not allow a citizens' initiative to change how legislative districts are drawn. Local Democrats must propose necessary legislation.

The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday completed the destruction of its reputation as a nonpolitical branch of government devoted to resolving issues based on the facts and law.

Instead, four justices again sided with Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, their political patriarch, effectively declaring, "We don't need no stinkin' democracy in the state legislature."

Of course, the court didn't put it in those terms. In fact, the quartet didn't say anything at all — it just rejected a request to rehear and reconsider its recent decision striking down a proposed state constitutional amendment aimed at ending the gerrymandering of state legislative districts.

As a consequence, there will continue to be the same absence of competition in future legislative elections as there is in this fall's contests.

Sixty percent of state House and Senate races offer only one candidate to voters. Only a relative handful feature a Democratic and Republican candidate each with a chance to win.

The court majority's pretext for knocking the amendment off the ballot is that it didn't conform with legal requirements set out by the Illinois Constitution.

The court ruling was a 4-3 vote, all four votes coming from court Democrats — Thomas Kilbride, Mary Jane Theis, Anne Burke and Charles Freeman. Its decision Tuesday not to rehear the case came on the same 4-3 split.

There is no minimizing the damage the court purposely has inflicted on the people of Illinois. Not only has it, for purely partisan reasons, eliminated the possibility of getting the proposed citizens' initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot, but it has sent the message that no such amendment will ever be approved by the court's Democratic majority as long as the Legislature remains under the firm control of Democrats.

That's a shame because many prominent Democrats favor the so-called Independent Map Amendment as a means of helping restore our failing state to good political health. Indeed the court's action will prompt considerable soul searching about what, if anything, an aroused and angry electorate can do about a system rigged by insiders against the public.

"Our coalition remains committed to reform and believes an independent redistricting commission would be one important step in changing state government and making the legislature more responsive to the voters of this state. Whether that is possible through a citizen-initiated amendment is now an open question to be discussed by supporters throughout the state," said Dennis FitzSimon, chairman of Independent Maps.

What, indeed, can the voters do to rid themselves of the electoral chains legislative leaders and politicized judges have so cavalierly used to wrap them?

Responding to that question, Gov. Bruce Rauner said it is "up to the General Assembly to address political reform — term limits and independent redistricting — as soon as they reconvene this fall."

That's all well and good. But Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton will simply dismiss any such proposals and refuse to call them for a vote.

In that context, it's time for the public to pressure legislators, the beneficiaries of the current malignant system, to support a nonpolitical redistricting amendment and demand a vote in the House and Senate on an identical map amendment.

Since Republicans are essentially a nonentity in the General Assembly, that means voters will have to press Democratic legislators like Sen. Scott Bennett, Rep. Carol Ammons, Sen. Andy Manar and Rep. Sue Scherer.

If they're not fully on board and adamant about pushing for a vote, they ought to be written off by the electorate. If they can't support a concept as simple as competitive elections for their constituents, what good are they?

If they insist on deferring to their leaders and ignoring their voters, who needs them?

Unless and until big changes are made, Speaker Madigan — thanks to his fellow politicos on the high court — will retain his status as the state's most powerful politician. A big part of his grip comes from drawing the legislative map that lets him pick and choose legislators who will then follow his orders in Springfield.

It's time for every voter to consider the very real damage Madigan's one-man, 40-year legislative rule has inflicted on this state, and ask how much longer Illinois can sustain such serious self-inflicted wounds.