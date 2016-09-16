The ranking ruse

Annual college ratings are a good conversation starter, but nothing to take too seriously.

U.S. News & World Report draws considerable attention to itself each year at this time with its college rankings, a questionable measure by any consideration but one that nonetheless raises concerns across the higher-education landscape.

Nervous administrators and admissions officers fear the fallout from a less-than-stellar report.

The good news for the University of Illinois is that it ranked 44th this year — tied with Penn State and the University of Wisconsin. The bad news is that the UI's ranking fell from No. 41 last year and trails its Big Ten rivals at No. 12 Northwestern University and No. 27 University of Michigan (grrr).

As usual, the elite private schools — Princeton, Harvard, University of Chicago, Yale and Columbia — topped the list. But, really, does anyone need a U.S. News list to reveal such a blinding glimpse of the obvious?

One would have to place near-religious unjustified faith in U.S. News to take its rankings of hundreds of institutions as anything more than a general guide for conscientious parents and interested high schoolers. Both groups ought to take a deep look at whatever institutions they're considering to find the right fit.

As a general rule, students can get a good education and pursue interesting opportunities at many schools. What matters most is the level of energy and interest students put into their higher education.