Criminal gangs are major threat

The fight for control of profitable, criminal enterprises is the cause of much inner-city violence.

If readers want to understand one of the reasons why Chicago has become the murder capital of the United States, they need to look no farther than a trial that started last week in federal court there.

Prosecutors began what is expected to be a three-month trial outlining the murderous activities of a drug and robbery gang that called itself the Hobos.

Created from a patchwork of members of other city gangs, the Hobos represented a purported "all-star team" of vicious criminals who used murder, torture and intimidation to ply their illegal trades, most particularly the drug business.

"For nearly a decade, the Hobos' ruthlessness and violence struck fear in the hearts of people living in the South Side of Chicago," assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Otlewski told jurors.

Courthouse observers in Chicago contend the Hobos rank as the most violent and dangerous criminal group to be brought to trial in the city since the El Rukn trials that occurred 20 years ago.

Courthouse security is described as tight, bomb-sniffing dogs sweep the courtroom and jurors are identified by number, not name, to prevent any disruptions by an organization that has made it a point to kill and maim those who would do it harm.

Six top members of the gang face life sentences if they are convicted of the racketeering charges lodged against them.

If they are as guilty as the prosecution alleges, the Hobos represent the kind of organized violence that ruthless criminals have used for decades to take over and profit from illegal businesses.

The mayhem they cause, of course, is just a part of the problem of inner-city violence that claims so much innocent life. At the same time, the trial is Exhibit A for the proposition that taking on these groups inevitably consumes huge amounts of time and resources.

Remember, this is one trial involving a single group of individuals in a city filled with criminal groups who pose a serious threat to law-abiding citizens, particularly those in minority neighborhoods.

As is often the case in trials of this nature, defense lawyers told jurors in their opening statement that their clients should not be convicted because of the unsavory nature of many of the prosecution witnesses called to testify. They contended prosecution witnesses are not worthy of belief.

"People who should be doing life for murder are going to get sweetheart deals. It doesn't matter (to prosecutors) as long as they say the magic words," defense lawyer Beau Brindley told jurors.

He's correct, but only up to a point. Many of the prosecution witnesses will be marginal characters, maybe even big-time hoods. Who else would be in a position to hang out with the Hobos and become privy to their criminal activities? Birds of a feather flock together.

That's why prosecutors bear the burden of corroborating with independent evidence much, if not all, that their key witnesses tell jurors.

Organized, resourceful and indifferent to human life, the members of these criminal organizations take a huge toll on daily life in Chicago. Until they are put permanently out of business, the body count will continue to rise to disturbing levels.