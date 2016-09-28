Reject changes to county board

Supporters of reform that comes in the form of political self-interest are urging voters to change the Champaign County Board's leadership rules.

It's an odd political year, so in that spirit it seems perfectly appropriate to have two odd referendum questions that would affect Champaign County government on the Nov. 8 ballot.

One calls for an elected partisan county executive to preside over the county board — something like a mayor for the county, complete with veto power and staff.

The other question, which was put on the ballot by the county board after the first proposal became public, calls for the countywide election of a board chairman.

The current system — the chairman is selected by a majority of the 22-member board — has its problems. But neither of the two alternatives promises a solution to those problems. That's why The News-Gazette recommends a "no" vote on both measures.

The genesis for both proposals stems from policy and political considerations.

For starters, Republicans, who dominate county-wide offices, believe they can win the office of county executive, a move that would put them back in the political driver's seat of county government.

Almost as important, backers of the county executive believe a strong leader at the top could push a divided board to make decisions it has been unwilling to make over the past five years. Among the issues left unresolved are the future of the county jail, what to do about the county nursing home and infrastructure improvements.

But there are no guarantees for either premise.

A GOP win is no sure thing, although odds favor that premise. But Democrats — Julia Rietz, Naomi Jakobsson and Laurel Prussing — have been elected countywide before. Further, there's no guarantee the Republican who's elected will be a capable, dedicated public servant as opposed to just another schmoe looking for a comfortable post in county government.

And what about the elected executive's administrative support staff? Are taxpayers interested in bigger and more expensive county government at a time they can barely afford a county government that's already bigger than it should be?

There is no question there is energy in the executive. But the mere presence of an executive will not necessarily provide sufficient impetus for a divided county board to make decisions it can't make now.

Executives don't make laws by snapping their fingers — it starts in the form of a proposal that is considered by the county board.

The frustration felt by the Champaign County Farm Bureau and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is perfectly understandable. County board deliberations do sometimes resemble a train wreck.

One way to improve the situation is to make certain that, in the future, county board districts are not gerrymandered to determine the election results in advance. Competitive board races should produce more board members open to compromise — the grease of effective governance — instead of inflexible partisan attitudes.

As far as a countywide elected board chairman goes, that plan is not foolproof either. The individual selected would have no more power than the current board chairman, although electing a chairman countywide would bring more transparency to the current secretive, conspiratorial process.

Past board chairmen have been effective because they were able to build working majorities. The current majority Democratic board is divided among two rival Democratic factions and Republicans. Why would it suddenly become more effective if it had a countywide elected chairman as opposed to a chairman elected by a board majority? It wouldn't.

That's not to say it's a bad idea. Indeed, it's a potentially interesting idea that raises the possibility of a Republican chairman of a majority Democratic board. But it's not an obviously better idea than what exists now.

So call us unpersuaded that a different approach would be a better approach.

The county board, assisted by a non-gerrymandered map and an interested voting public, can heal itself. That's why voters, in our view, should reject both proposals to change leadership of the county board.