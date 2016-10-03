Re-elect Davis

Democrats have mostly thrown in the towel in the fight for the once-competitive U.S. House district seat held by Rep. Rodney Davis.

It's been a mostly quiet campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois 13th Congressional District, much of the news about the election driven by independent David Gill's ultimately failed effort to win a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

After a long struggle — a petition drive followed by a lawsuit — Gill was denied a ballot spot. That leaves two-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Taylorville Republican, facing Democratic challenger Mark Wicklund of Decatur.

Unlike two years ago, when Democrats expended significant resources in a challenge to Davis, they have spent little time in search of a challenger this year. They appear to be conceding that Davis has established himself in a congressional seat that he first won by a razor-thin margin four years ago.

As a consequence, former Macon County Board member Mark Wicklund decided on his own to take on Davis because "the Republicans out there in Congress drive me nuts. ... They can't get things done."

Wicklund is correct, to a degree. The Republican Congress and Democratic President Barack Obama have not worked well together, although the blame does not lie squarely on the GOP. Obama's reputation for working with either Republican or Democratic members of Congress is not a good one.

Nonetheless, Wicklund, a disabled steelworker and social service agency volunteer board member, promises change including tuition-free higher education, a gradual increase to a $15 minimum wage, a strong defense of abortion and gun rights, and health care for all Americans.

That's an ambitious, costly agenda that will take more than higher taxes on the rich to pay for.

Meanwhile, Rep. Davis takes a mostly conservative approach, seeking to repeal the faltering Obamacare program and replace it with a more effective alternative, reduce regulations and taxes that he contends are choking our slow-growing economy and supporting Illinois' farm economy.

One indicator of the direction this race is headed is that Davis has been endorsed by the Illinois Education Association, an organization usually reluctant to endorse Republicans. They see Davis as the likely winner.

That's our view as well, but it's not why The News-Gazette is endorsing Davis for a third term. He has been energetic and attentive in addressing the concerns of his sprawling district, which runs from Urbana to the Missouri border near St. Louis. At the same time, Davis works well with members of the other party, recently joining Democratic state Treasurer Michael Frerichs in his effort to lower the costs of a college education.

Although a conservative, Davis is no zealot, a quality that allows him to press forward on a variety of issues while staying in touch with the mood of his constituents.

Frankly, this campaign has been a disappointment, mostly because Democrats are not contesting Davis' re-election with the same energy and commitment they did two years ago.

Democratic party leaders, led by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, had great hopes for the candidacy of former Judge Ann Callis. But she was unable to make the switch from the courtroom to the campaign trail and proved stunningly unappealing to voters, losing to Davis by a 59 to 41 percent margin.

As a consequence, Democrats are looking for other GOP seats they can win, leaving Davis going against an underfunded, under-experienced challenger.

Another one of the seats Democrats are not contesting is Illinois' 15th District, where veteran Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Shimkus is running without opposition.

The district stretches all the way to Madison County near St. Louis, includes all or parts of Champaign and Ford counties and all of Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Vermilion counties.

Shimkus won renomination handily, staving off a challenger from his right in the March primary.

Because he has no challenger in the general election, The News-Gazette is making no endorsement.