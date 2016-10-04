Legislative malpractice

Congress picked a really bad time to exercise its first override of one of President Obama's veto.

Last week, both the U.S. Senate and House overrode President Barack Obama's veto of a bill that would allow 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia, voting by wide bipartisan margins — 97-1 in the Senate and 348-77 in the House.

But no sooner than legislators voted to stick their collective fingers in Obama's eye, they announced that they're considering new legislation to address defects in the original bill.

Wow, what a mess — exactly the sort of thing that can happen when legislators combine sympathetic victims with election-year politics.

The legislation, which was sponsored primarily by Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, may be well-intentioned, but it could have dramatic unintended consequences for this country.

Here's the issue.

The legislation modifies a foreign nation's immunity from legal challenges. It would eliminate any barriers that 9/11 victim-families and their lawyers now face in seeking financial damages from Saudi Arabia as a consequence of the attack that claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the airplane attacks on New York and Washington.

The Saudi Arabian government didn't carry out the attacks. That was done by al-Qaida, the terrorist group that has declared war on the United States. But 15 of the 19 hijackers who carried out the attacks were Saudis. Further, the report prepared by the 9/11 commission indicated that some of the Saudi hijackers may have received assistance once they were in the United States by lower-level members of the Saudi Arabian diplomatic corps.

As a consequence, the 9/11 families say they want their day in court, and understandably so.

The problem, of course, is that if the United States decided to limit the diplomatic immunity foreign nations enjoy in this country, other countries may decide to limit the diplomatic immunity the United States enjoys.

With more diplomats in more countries, it is the United States that stands to suffer the most as a consequence of an ill-conceived measure tailored for an election year.

President Obama complained bitterly about the congressional override. He even charged that legislators didn't realize what they actually were voting on — the same thing critics said after congressional Democrats passed Obamacare.

The president is right, and it appears that members of Congress now are conceding that Obama has a good point.

Twenty-eight members of Congress from both parties have written Sens. Schumer and John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, expressing their interest to "work with you in a constructive manner to appropriately mitigate" what they described as the bill's "unintended consequences."

President Obama doesn't have completely clean hands on this matter.

U.S. Sen. Robert Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, complained of "zero involvement from the White House" as the legislation wound its way through the process.

Perhaps that's true. But there were plenty of people — former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to name just one — who were sounding the alarm bells on this issue.

Now it may be too late. Sen. Schumer said he'll consider changes, but "it has to be something that doesn't weaken the bill."

That, of course, is the main point. If the measure is not weakened — or repealed outright — it sets this country up for potential trouble all around the globe.

It goes without saying that 9/11 family members have the nation's sympathy. But sorrow over their loss — and the nation's loss — as a result of 9/11 can never be sufficient cause to open up this country's diplomatic efforts to hostile litigation.