Be careful changing rules

Politicizing the law as a means of garnering votes sets the stage for injustice.

The apple didn't fall far from the tree in the case of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the daughter of Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

When it comes to spinning an effective political web, both she and he know what they're doing. It's a different matter, of course, when it comes to effective public policy. But in Illinois, who cares?

So it will be no surprise if Attorney General Lisa Madigan's latest gambit into generating favorable headlines doesn't prompt state legislators to act with alacrity on the question of abolishing the statute of limitations on more than 20 crimes involving the sexual abuse of children.

Who, after all, supports accused child molesters? No one.

More important, how many legislators are willing to be the subject of a 30-second TV commercial that charges them with protecting the interests of child molesters at the expense of protecting children? Not many.

What's this about?

Attorney General Madigan has proposed that legislators eliminate the statute of limitations on more than 20 felony sex crimes involving children, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, trafficking, grooming and indecent solicitation of a child. Under current law, the worst sexual offenses involving children must be reported and prosecuted within 20 years of the victim's 18th birthday. That's hardly unreasonable.

These crimes are sickening stuff. There are few things more revolting than the physical and sexual abuse of young people.

To publicize the issue, Madigan arranged for testimony from, among others, one of the victims of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert.

Readers may recall that Hastert is serving a federal prison sentence as a consequence of violations of federal banking law related to his effort to pay $3.5 million in hush money to one of his victims.

A former high school wrestling coach before going into politics, Hastert molested several team members, including Chicago-area businessman Scott Cross, the brother of former House Republican Leader Tom Cross.

Scott Cross was scheduled to testify Tuesday in downtown Chicago before members of the Illinois Senate. Like most victims of terrible crimes, Cross wants wrongdoers like Hastert punished no matter how long it takes.

"As hard as it is to continue to live through the events of the past, the laws in Illinois — and across the country — have to change," he said.

Laws across the country are changing as a consequence of the complaints of the victims of sexual abuse. The Associated Press reports that roughly 30 states have no statute of limitation on child sexual abuse cases, and that's what Attorney General Madigan wants in Illinois.

The question, however, is whether it's good public policy to charge an individual 20, 30 or 40 years later with a crime for which he can make no effective defense?

Where were you on Oct. 5, 1985? Are witnesses who might testify favorably on your behalf still alive? If an accuser alleges reprehensible misconduct, the kind of thing that inflames jurors, what can an innocent person say under such circumstance except that it's just not so?

Statutes of limitations are laws passed by legislative bodies to set the maximum time for initiating prosecution after an alleged event. Traditionally, all crimes but murder had statutes of limitations that vary by offense. But those rules have changed as legislators rushed to show they were tough on crime.

Now involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, arson, treason, forgery or the production of child pornography have no statute of limitations, even though it's hard to imagine circumstances in those kinds of crimes would be prosecuted decades after they allegedly occurred.

The aim of the limitations is to facilitate the resolution of a legal controversy within a reasonable amount of time. What's "reasonable" is subject to interpretation. But the general intent is to encourage those who feel wronged to pursue their claims while allowing alleged wrongdoers the means of rebutting them.

In other words, it's a balancing test, but one that provides flexibility for dealing with victims of tender years.

The law should maintain that flexibility, but do so in a way that affords an accused a legitimate means of defense.

Attorney General Madigan calls statutes of limitation "arbitrary."

"We shouldn't set an arbitrary cutoff date for people who may take a lifetime to process and recover and eventually be comfortable with coming forward," she said.

Few statutes of limitation are set arbitrarily. They're the product of design aimed at ensuring fairness to all the parties.

Can they be modified to afford child victims a broader window of opportunity to report misconduct? Certainly.

Should they be cast away in so irresponsible a manner as to set the stage for injustice against someone wrongly accused? Certainly not.