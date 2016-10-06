Retain Judges Ladd and Knecht

This year's ballot features some vexing choices. But voters can breathe easy on two judicial retention races.

Two area judges — one circuit judge and the other an appellate judge — are up for retention to another term. The decision on their electoral fates couldn't be easier.

Champaign County Circuit Judge Heidi Ladd and 4th District Appellate Court Judge James Knecht are eminently worthy of being kept on the job. They both are outstanding jurists; it's just too bad that not all judges rise to the lofty standards they have set in their long careers on the bench.

Before getting into the specifics, judicial races require a tutorial.

In Illinois, judicial candidates are elected to their first terms in office on a partisan basis. In other words, they run as Democrats and Republicans, even though party affiliation is supposed to be — and most of the time is — irrelevant to a judge's responsibility to decide cases on the facts and the law.

When these individuals run for re-election, they run on a retention basis designed to minimize the intrusion of politics into judicial issues.

Voters are asked if Judge X should be kept on for another term. To be retained, the judicial candidate must receive at least 60 percent support from voters.

It can be an uphill climb, particularly if voters have a particular ax to grind over a judge's performance.

That, however, should be no problem in these two retention races.

Prior to being appointed to the bench as an associate judge in 1999, Ladd was a veteran prosecutor in the state's attorney's office. She was elected to the circuit court in 2004, retained in 2010 and seeks retention for another six-year term this year.

A hard worker who is well versed in the law, Ladd teaches trial advocacy at the University of Illinois College of Law. She also has been involved in training trial lawyers for appellate court advocacy and judicial training seminars for her colleagues on the bench.

Like Ladd, Judge Knecht has a long and distinguished career on the bench. He started as an associate judge in 1975, was elected to the circuit court in 1978 and the appellate court in 1986. He is running again for retention to a 10-year term.

Appellate judges hear cases in panels of three, bringing a multiplicity of perspectives. During his long tenure, Knecht has embraced a common sense view of the law. Whether he's writing a majority opinion or authoring a dissent, Knecht writes clear, thoughtful opinions that are a credit to the appellate process.

Ladd and Knecht are the kinds of judges in whom the public can place its faith. Voters should vote "yes."