Fresh Start no easy start

There's a lot riding on the success of a program aimed at helping dangerous young men embrace a new lease on life.

Everyone makes choices in life and, like it or not, lives with the consequences.

But rarely are those choices and consequences made as clear as those that were laid out in detail last week at the Illinois Terminal, where the first round of the local Fresh Start program was held.

Nine local men — all over 18 and possessing significant records of violent behavior — were subjected to what can be called either a "come to Jesus" moment or a "scared straight" intervention.

However one labels it, they heard from police and prosecutors, ministers and family members of murder victims. The message was clear — embrace positive change and live a full life, or continue on your present course and risk incarceration or early death.

For most people, the choice would be obvious. But most people don't grow up in the kind of desperate circumstances that produce preening, impulsive, gun-toting young men who mistake machismo for manliness.

Family disintegration, violence, lack of education, an absence of positive role models, drugs, mental illness and poverty are among the contributing factors. The result is the kind of shooting sprees that have been on display in Champaign-Urbana for the past two years, and the pointless and tragic losses of life they have produced.

Although law enforcement has no choice but to respond as aggressively as possible to this menace to Champaign County's quality of life, it seems clear that police cannot arrest their way out of these problems.

Just like drug dealers, a new generation of wrongdoers will step forward to replace those who are put out of action. That's why the Fresh Start also is offering help to those willing to try to make a change.

But one statistic about Fresh Start's success elsewhere speaks to the intractability of this problem — just three of nine brought in for this heart-to-heart presentation will accept the offer. Of those three, how many will be able to make the life-changing decisions that are required and stick with them?

Old habits died hard, particularly if the individuals who say they want to change remain in the same neighborhoods and keep the same friends who originally led them astray.

Anyone who's ever gone on a diet or considered changing careers knows that it's far easier said than done. Wanting to change is not enough; people have to be prepared to adopt a new sets of habits and a different perspective on life.

Sure, it can be done, but not without a significant emotional commitment.

It goes without saying that society is pulling for these nine young men, probably more out of self-interest than anything. Their successful transition to a law-abiding, productive role in daily life would be good for everyone, not just those who put themselves on a road that leads to contentment rather than misery.

But it's a long road to what only can be described as recovery, one fraught with peril. Will any of them pull themselves back from the edge before they go over and take an innocent life with them? It's impossible to say. But the community has extended an olive branch, and that's all it can do.