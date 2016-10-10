Get registered

Spare yourself the potential trouble and the county clerk's office the administrative inconvenience by registering to vote now.

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten made a sensible announcement recently regarding the Nov. 8 election.

Register to vote now, he said. Don't wait until the last minute. Well, of course.

People are free to wait until Election Day to register at the polls. A federal appeals court last week cleared the way for Election Day registration in counties with more than 100,000 voters.

But why should it come to that? There's no good reason, even if some people think Election Day registration is the new normal.

Almost 8,000 voters showed up to register at their polling place on the primary election day in March, a deluge that gummed up with the works and caused delays. Why run that risk?

People can register online or go to the clerk's office at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana. Hulten said he prefers people to register online, a process he estimated takes five minutes.

Those who are not registered but want to vote ought to do the smart thing and get it done. It's the least people can do for the right of participating in this country's democratic process.