No problem, no shackles

Doing things the way they've always been done is not always the best way to go.

The Illinois Supreme Court made a common-sense decision last week when it adopted a new rule that, as a general proposition, will end the practice of shackling juveniles when they make court appearances.

Under the new approach, which becomes effective Nov. 1, the current approach some counties embrace will be reversed. Instead of automatically shackling juveniles, the rules will require that they not be shackled unless they pose some sort of threat to security or courtroom decorum. The ultimate decision will be made by the judge.

The change in policy was promoted by the Illinois Justice Project, which objected to the more punitive approach adopted by an unspecified number of the state's 102 counties.

Champaign County is not among them. Minors who are held in detention here and taken to court are not shackled unless they pose a problem. A spokesman for the probation office recently said that any deviation from the regular routine is rare, occurring "once every couple of months."

The new approach will put an end to what Chief Justice Rita Garman described as the "indiscriminate shackling of minors," and for good reason.

If shackles are not necessary to prevent a disruption in the courtroom, they're not necessary at all.

Critics complained that juveniles held in shackles are humiliated and traumatized as a consequence of wearing the restraints. Most juveniles as well as their family members should, and probably do, feel shaken just as a consequence of being arrested and required to appear in court. Whether shackles further aggravate the problem is a matter of speculation.

But because the typical juvenile court appearance is not a matter of security, the psychological aspect of unnecessary shackling is irrelevant. The high court has made a sensible response to a legitimate concern.