Polling a portrait of gross failure

Many people are leaving Illinois, and even more than those on the go want out.

Public opinion polls released over the last couple of weeks by Southern Illinois University in Carbondale have revealed much about the state of this state's politics.

The poll, conducted by SIUC's Paul Simon Institute, reveals that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is unpopular but that Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan is even more unpopular. They reveal the public overwhelmingly supports redistricting reform as well as term limits for legislators, neither of which will ever happen under the General Assembly's current leadership.

They further reveal that Illinois is a solid Democratic state. Likely November winners, if the poll results stand, include Hillary Clinton for president, Tammy Duckworth for U.S. senator and Susana Mendoza for comptroller.

But it's the latest poll released by the institute that speaks most clearly about this state's failed government and effective bankruptcy. It's the residue of years of our state's powerful, permanent political class putting their interest in powers and perks first.

Nearly half of the Illinois residents who were polled wish that they weren't Illinois residents. The institute said that 47 percent would like to move, 51 percent prefer to remain here and 2 percent are undecided.

How's that for a show of confidence in the political status quo that's on the line in the Nov. 8 election.

Here's a couple of other numbers that ought to, but probably won't, send shivers down the spines of our political elite.

Fifty-seven percent of those under 35 want to leave Illinois while 58 percent of those between 35 and 50 desire to live elsewhere. Only 29 percent of those over 66 wish they weren't here.

Weather here, of course, isn't the best, not when compared with Texas, North Carolina, Florida or Arizona. But weather was cited as the primary reason for leaving by 16.3 percent of respondents.

High taxes was No. 1 on the list at 26.9 percent. Well, get ready: They're going much higher if Speaker Madigan gets his way.

Fifteen percent cited Illinois' failed government as a reason to leave. Lack of jobs or educational opportunity was cited by 12.7 percent and cost of living/poor economy by 5.7 percent. Four of the top six reasons cited — totaling 60.3 percent — are state government-related.

Here's more proof Illinois on the wrong track — 83.7 percent of respondents said Illinois is on the wrong track. Only 83.7?

Slightly less than 10 percent of Illinoisans think the state is doing just fine.

More people think Illinois is on the wrong track (83.7 percent) than think the country is on the wrong track (58.6 percent), and the United States isn't exactly kicking it.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, and the opinions of 1,000 voters were sampled. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percent.

The results are stunning. What a public repudiation of business as usual.

But they're not surprising. Really, how could people feel differently given the governmental malpractice that has gripped this state for the past 15 years?

Those in charge should consider this another warning, just like the warnings they've previously ignored. Illinois has to change. The status quo has got to go.