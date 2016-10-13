Bonus babies

Why are some Illinois school districts so determined to throw money at retiring employees?

Until the General Assembly intervened, school districts in Illinois used to give retiring educators substantial pay increases toward the end of their careers for dual reasons — to encourage experienced people to leave and fatten their pensions as an incentive to do so.

In some cases, individuals were granted increases on the order of 20 percent per year for four years as a goodbye pension-booster. Those sums generated rocket-propelled hikes.

But it created a problem — the districts' pay increases were pushing unaffordable costs onto an already underfunded Teachers Retirement System. That's why the law was changed, although not in a completely satisfactory way.

Under the new rules, the increases are limited for retirees to 6 percent a year, an amount usually far above what school district contracts call for nonretiring employees to receive.

Now school districts, particularly those in the Chicago area, have found a new way to throw money at retiring educators. The Chicago Tribune recently reported school boards are granting bonuses to retiring teachers and school administrators, a certain amount of money per year for each year the individual was employed.

The additional compensation is not included in pension calculations. But it's still an unwise and unnecessary expenditure for individuals who already have been paid for a lifetime of work.

That's why the General Assembly has to intervene once again.

So good for state Rep. David McSweeney, a Republican from Barrington Hills, for pushing a ban on these ill-conceived bonuses.

There is, no doubt, a good deal of pressure placed on school board members by an unlikely coalition of administrators and union members to approve these bonuses. But that's no excuse for board members, supposedly the taxpayers' representatives, to throw public money at people who already have been or are being compensated.

The new Chicago teachers' contract calls for a similar bonus arrangement.

The retirement incentive calls for retirees to receive $1,500 a year for each year of employment — 30 years in the system would yield a $45,000 bonus.

The provision will not take effect unless at least 1,500 teachers participate.

So if 1,500 educators with an average tenure of 25 years retired, it would cost taxpayers $56.25 million. That's a lot of money, particularly for a school system on the verge of bankruptcy.

No doubt, Chicago school administrators have convinced themselves this kind of expenditure is a money-saving idea. But Illinois history is replete with tales of early retirement incentive programs that have been disastrous for a variety of reasons, including financial ones.

But at least Chicago has the excuse of trying to rid its payroll of more expensive, more experienced employees, a talent reduction that doesn't make as much sense as some people might think. The other districts engaging in this practice are throwing money out the window because the practice pleases its beneficiaries.

This practice must be stopped. It's far better to save bonus money to spend on improving the educational process.