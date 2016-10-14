All government must have limits

Every governmental body needs a watchdog, even a consumer watchdog agency.

Accountability is the sine qua non of the democratic process. Without it, there is only despotism.

Elected officials must be accountable to the people. Bureaucrats must be accountable to the executive in whose department they serve.

That wasn't the case with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency created by the Dodd-Frank law that, for reasons that are both intellectually and constitutionally flawed, ignored the concept of accountability.

That's why a federal appeals court in Washington this week declared the agency's dangerous independence to be unconstitutional.

The appeals court ruled unanimously that if the consumer agency is to be a part of the executive branch of government, its director must be politically accountable to President Barack Obama and his successors in the Oval Office.

Under the arrangement as approved by Congress, agency director Richard Cordray was accountable to no one, not the president and not to a board of commissioners like the Federal Communications Commission or the Securities & Exchange Commission. He was appointed to serve a five-year term, the only grounds for dismissal being some kind of personal wrongdoing.

In addition to placing Cordray beyond reach, the bill's authors also placed the agency beyond the reach of Congress. It was not funded, as is typically the case, through congressional appropriations but from revenues generated by the Federal Reserve Board.

Finally, there was no chance of uncovering agency wrongdoing because not only is there no congressional oversight and no executive accountability, but also no independent inspector general.

Frankly, it's hard to understand why Congress would choose to diminish its own powers by creating an omnipotent executive branch agency.

But it did, and the consumer agency happily used all of its faux authority, generating litigation by a New Jersey-based mortgage lender, PHH, that felt badly abused by Cordray and challenged his actions in court.

The appeals court said Cordray "violated bedrock due process principles" in his pursuit of a case against PHH. Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, Justice Bret Kavanaugh noted that Congress gave Cordray "more unilateral authority than any other officer in any of the three branches of government, other than the president."

In other words, it's more power than virtually all government officials should have and far more than the U.S. Constitution allows.

The unique status of the consumer agency has been the subject of much speculation since it was created, most of it focused on the issue of how long the agency could stay in place before the courts called it to account. Well, now the courts have acted and the agency has been brought into line.

Not surprisingly, the consumer agency doesn't like or accept the new rules that have been applied. It plans to ask the Supreme Court to reverse the appeals court decision and, once again, allow it to run amok in a way that reinstates the unfettered power it has enjoyed for too long.