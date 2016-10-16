Four more years for Rietz

The race for state's attorney is a tough call.

The good news in the race for Champaign County state's attorney is that the voters can be confident that whoever emerges victorious can do the job.

The bad news is that voters face the difficult task of choosing between veteran incumbent Julia Rietz, the Democrat seeking her fourth term in office, and assistant public defender George Vargas, a Republican.

Vargas — an experienced lawyer, military man and former police officer — offers what so often is lacking in elections of this nature, a credible alternative to the status quo. However, Rietz has done the job (although not without occasional problems) long enough and well enough to deserve another term. That's why, with some reservations, The News-Gazette again endorses Rietz for re-election.

The state's attorney holds the most powerful office in Champaign County, one that bears responsibility for public safety and provides vast discretion to the person in charge. The job calls for good judgment and a thick skin because the controversial cases it handles generates intense public interest. That's been particularly true over the past 12 to 18 months as a series of shootings, some fatal, raised public concerns.

It is on these incidents that Vargas has leveled the most fire at Rietz and members of her staff.

He cites two cases where defendants slipped through the net as a result of legal errors and went on to allegedly commit violent crimes. One led to the murder of a witness. The other resulted in the shooting death of a bystander. Vargas' criticism has merit.

It's an ironic twist on the nature of political campaigns that defense lawyer Vargas is prosecuting his case against Rietz, the prosecutor who must explain her 12-year tenure.

Rietz shows no reluctance to defend her and her staff's record while at the same time acknowledging that "we don't get it right every time."

No one does, and no one can. Voters ought to keep that in mind when Vargas contends that problems that have occurred in Rietz's office won't happen if he is elected.

But she insists her office does not shy away from taking difficult cases to trial, ones that sometimes rely on skittish witnesses who suffer memory lapses if they get to court.

Rietz also rejects claims that some defense lawyers get sweetheart deals for their clients that aren't available to other lawyers, particularly those in the public defender's office. Rietz acknowledged that perception, one cited by Vargas, but said it's "not necessarily fair or real." She said "some defense lawyers work harder than others" to provide prosecutors mitigating information that can shape a plea agreement.

Vargas has also criticized Rietz for not handling a full case load, saying that he'll handle more than his share of criminal cases if elected. Rietz acknowledges not handling criminal cases, saying that she is active in juvenile court because it is "incredibly important" to try to get younger offenders back on the right path. She also said that overseeing the activities of a 40-plus member staff consumes the balance of her time.

What this contest comes down to is that Vargas contends he'll do a better job, and he might. But promises that are easy to make can sometimes be hard to keep.

One never knows what it's like to run the state's attorney's office until one actually runs the state's attorney's office. One never knows all the ins and outs of prosecuting a tough case — with all its variables involving evidence, witnesses and sometimes even victims — until one is doing it.

The key question here is whether Rietz has been a sufficiently faithful steward of her office to merit retention.

For those who crave change or think that after 12 years it's time to move on, Vargas is a fine alternative. We're not persuaded change is needed and, as a consequence, support Rietz's effort to secure another four years.