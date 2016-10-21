Head start on coach firings

Given their professional perishability, football coaches are well advised to earn as much as they can as fast as they can.

College football head coaches all across the country are on thin ice. But they're lucky compared to two who have already been fired before the season is half over.

The first coach to go was Les Miles, the longtime winning coach at Louisiana State. His problem was that he just didn't win enough.

The latest to go is Darrell Hazell, Purdue's coach for three-plus losing seasons. A week removed from the team's overtime victory over Illinois, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said that it was time for Hazell to take his 9-33 overall Purdue record and go. It was no surprise. Hazell barely survived after last season, and he's finishing with the worst winning percentage of any Purdue coach in 95 years.

Like many new athletic directors, Bobinski probably figures that if he's going to fail, it will be with his own coaches. That's why Bobinski decided to get a head start on finding a new coach.

Suffice it to say that being a head coach in any sports, college or pro, is a tough job that provides job security to the high achievers and no one else.

People complain about coaches leaving one school for another that pays more money and offers a guaranteed long-term contract.

Why not? It's a business where only the strong survive.

That's why Charlie Strong at Texas is in deep trouble, as is Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. It hasn't been long since both were the toasts of their towns, but no more.

It's the same with Gus Mulzahn at Auburn as well as first-year coach Clay Helton at Southern Cal.

There are many others. That's why the coaching carousel will be spinning at warp speed after the regular season ends in six weeks.

Being a head coach in college has always been tough. But as paychecks rise, so do expectations and the casualty count.