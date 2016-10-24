Some ideas are so bad it's hard to think that anyone ever thought they were good.

Readers have undoubtedly heard the timeless defense of plans that go disastrously wrong — like the time that the owner of the San Diego Padres invited actress Roseanne Barr to sing the national anthem before a ballgame.

She screeched her way through it. Barr's performance was so bad, almost intentionally so, that fans booed. Putting the finishing touch on an indefensibly tasteless display, Barr responded with obscene gestures.

"It seemed like a good idea at the time," an embarrassed Padres owner Tom Werner later said of his decision to invite Barr to sing.

Well, here's an idea that ran off the rails from the moment it was first suggested:

Chicago lawyer Rhonda Crawford is running unopposed for circuit judge in Cook County in the Nov. 8 election. To acquaint herself with her upcoming judicial duties, she visited the courtroom of Circuit Judge Valarie Turner a few weeks ago to see how the process played out.

After hearing a few cases herself, Judge Turner invited Crawford to put on a black robe and preside. So she did, even though Crawford is not a judge and had no legal authority to act as if she is.

This is exactly the kind of publicity the politicized, and sometimes corrupt, Cook County courts do not need.

When the word got out about what Crawford and Turner had done, Chief Judge Timothy Evans fired Crawford from her duties as a legal analyst in his office and stripped Turner of her courtroom assignment.

Then the state's Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission filed charges against Crawford for play-acting as a judge. Last week, the state's attorney's office filed criminal charges against Crawford for her inappropriate impersonation.

The snowball, obviously, is rolling down the hill.

The key question, of course, is: What were Turner and Crawford thinking? Lawyers can't just put on a black robe and start ruling on cases, not even in Cook County.

After initially lying about what took place, Crawford now blames her mentor, Turner, for suggesting she role-play as a judge. She's right. It was an idea that quickly went from bad to worse.