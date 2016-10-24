Pointing the finger

How could basic government oversight — making sure water is fit to drink — have gone so wrong?

The Flint, Mich., water crisis of 2015 is not over yet.

The water issues have been addressed, but the fight among the bureaucrats over who is to blame has yet to be resolved.

The latest shoe to drop comes from the inspector general of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who concluded that the agency had sufficient authority and information to issue an emergency order to protect Flint residents from lead-contaminated water as early as June 2015.

The state of Michigan declared a public health emergency in October 2015. The U.S. EPA didn't issue its own warning until three months after the state did.

Why didn't the feds act? It's in the nature of bureaucracies, especially government bureaucracies, to move slowly. So even as the people of Flint were drinking lead-tainted water, federal bureaucrats wondered what they ought to do about it.

They even debated whether they had the legal authority to issue an emergency order.

Not surprisingly, the inspector general concluded the EPA did have the appropriate legal authority to intervene. Of course it did. What's the point of having an EPA if it can't take action in a tainted-water crisis?

But even assuming it didn't have the requisite power to act, EPA officials were certainly free to call a news conference and alert the public about what it had discovered. That would have lit a fire under city and state officials.

There is, of course, plenty of blame to go around.

Gov. Rick Snyder has acknowledged the state of Michigan is "fundamentally accountable" because of faulty decisions by state environmental regulators and state-appointed emergency managers who run the city.

How's that for government oversight. They all failed to do their jobs.

The water crisis was the result of a money-saving measure. Managers decided to draw city drinking water from the Flint River in 2014. But regulators failed to ensure that lead from aging pipes didn't leach into the city's water supply.

Flint residents now are drinking filtered or bottled water. News reports indicate that "doctors have detected" elevated levels of lead in "hundreds" of children, a number that could have been reduced had overseers done their jobs.