Taking care of the insiders

Does state government serve the general public interest or powerful special interests? Silly question.

"First do no harm" — that's a guiding principle for physicians, asserting that whatever the intervention or procedure, the patient's well-being comes first.

It's too bad Illinois legislators don't operate with such a common-sense approach. If they did, the proposed "lockbox amendment," which locks in powerful special interests and locks out the general welfare, wouldn't be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

What's the lockbox amendment to the Illinois Constitution? For most people who've seen the television ads touting the benefits of this fiscal Trojan horse, it's a plan that touts using transportation revenues — gas taxes, for example — strictly for transportation purposes.

It's expected to pass overwhelmingly because it comes across as mom and apple pie.

Proponents are selling it as a means of maintaining the transportation network and keeping motorists safe.

What outlandish — even by Illinois standards — drivel.

In reality, it's a special-interest measure designed to throw the public's tax dollars at road builders, powerful unions and influential business interests.

Members of the Illinois General Assembly, who benefit from the hefty political donations of the groups pushing this amendment, voted overwhelmingly to put in on ballot.

These are the same legislators who can't — and won't — vote to put a proposed amendment to end legislative gerrymandering up for a public vote. But throw enough campaign dollars their way, and they can't act fast enough.

Here's how the Chicago Tribune, which calls the lockbox amendment "diabolical," put it:

"No, little voter, you cannot term limit the Illinois lawmakers who've ruined this state's finances; the politicians don't want that. Nor can you stop legislative leaders from gerrymandering their members' district maps; the Illinois Supreme Court says that injustice is OK. But if the pols in both parties won't let you do something good for you, they will let you do something good for them and their friends."

A state constitution is supposed to be a general document that sets out a framework establishing how government operates, both its powers and its limitations.

Policy specifics are left to the governor and legislators to work out because they can respond to the exigencies of the moment by exercising the flexibility their powers grant them. The "lockbox" amendment would handcuff them.

That's why it's all the more ironic, not to mention self-destructive, that in their rush to curry favors with the road-building lobby, they are trying to restrict their ability to deal with the state's financial crisis.

They're cutting off their noses to spite their face.

Transportation-related revenue goes into the state's transportation fund, just like many dedicated revenues go into other dedicated funds. That revenue is expected to be used for its allocated purpose, but current law allows legislators to sweep money in special funds into the state's general operating funds if legislators decide they need to do so.

Given the state's financial crisis, those fund sweeps have been needed to make certain there are sufficient funds for education, social services, law enforcement, etc.

That's why the state's Better Government Association warns that "amending the Illinois Constitution to prioritize transportation funding can set a dangerous precedent that diminishes education, social services, health care and other important programs that impact the lives of all Illinois residents."

More pointedly, the BGA notes, "during a crisis, excess money in the protected fund wouldn't be available to serve or assist with basic human needs."

That's because the proposed amendment puts the road builders at the head of the line. They wouldn't be first among equals — just first.

Jim Tobin of Taxpayers United of America contends the amendment would "provide constitutionally protected taxation to benefit special interests" who are "drooling at the thought of a steady revenue stream protected by the Illinois Constitution."

If legislators want to give special treatment to these special interests, they don't even need the amendment to do so. No one can force them to sweep money from the transportation fund into the general fund; it's purely discretionary on legislators' part.

Unfortunately, now that legislators have sold out the public interest and put this measure on the ballot, there's no one to protect the voters but the voters.

Most of them don't pay much attention to the details of proposals like this. So chances are good that voters, who are either unaware of the potential problems or so benighted as to think that this special interest deserves special consideration, will approve.

But it takes 60 percent support for a constitutional amendment to become law.

An informed, energetic minority can spread the word about this impending disaster and defeat it. That's why the state's League of Women Voters is opposed, warning that "rigid constitutional language has had unintended negative consequences in the past for our state."

Whatever happens, voters can't say they weren't warned.