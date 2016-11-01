Clinton gang back in hot water

Here we go again.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton thought she put her self-made email controversy to rest in July, when FBI Director James Comey announced his agency would not pursue criminal charges against her.

Clinton then thought Comey was the epitome of a capable, principled public official.

But now that Comey has disclosed that the email investigation has been resurrected, Clinton and her surrogates have directed a steady stream of fire at the veteran law enforcement officer on the theory that he's a partisan hack working hand in hand with Republicans to elect her opponent, Donald Trump, as president.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada even went so far as to suggest that it's Comey who should be under criminal investigation for writing the letter announcing resumption of the probe.

With just a week to go before the Nov. 8 election, can this election year get any more strange? It's hard to imagine how, but who would have guessed that disgraced former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner would emerge at the center of the renewed email probe?

Weiner, who is married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, apparently used his estranged wife's computer to engage in sexting with an underage girl. When the FBI examined the computer in connection with its criminal probe of Weiner's activities, it discovered a mother lode of Clinton emails. At least some of the reported 650,000 emails (yes, 650,000) are related to Clinton's improper State Department communications.

What this entails in connection with the FBI's criminal probe of Clinton and her associates remains a matter of intense speculation. The same confusion applies to the political impact on the presidential race that Clinton was expected to win.

How ironic would it be if Hillary Clinton's vast ambitions were derailed not by the inappropriate behavior of her husband but by the inappropriate behavior of someone else's husband? The mind reels.

If Clinton does win the election, how long will it be before President Barack Obama would feel compelled — for personal, partisan and policy reasons — to pardon Clinton and all of her associates, bring the FBI probe to sudden end and spare the country further turmoil?

That's what President Gerald Ford did in September 1974, when he pardoned former President Richard Nixon in connection with Watergate-related criminal activity.

"It could go on and on and on, or someone must write the end to it. I have concluded that only I can do that, and if I can, I must," Ford told the nation.

If Obama did grant a pardon, would he require a statement of contrition from Clinton, as Ford did from Nixon in September 1974? Further, would he ask that she abandon the presidency as a condition of accepting a pardon?

Of course, it's long way from here to there, and there's a campaign to finish.

But however circumstances play out, what's striking is that Clinton's paranoid penchant for extreme secrecy and her firm belief that rules apply only to other people have come home to haunt her campaign.

As readers may recall, this scandal is rooted in Clinton's refusal to use the official State Department email system, a supposedly secure communications system, to conduct official business. Instead, she established a private email system, complete with her own server, to communicate with a variety of officials, including President Obama.

It has been 15 months since the story exploded on the public scene, and the evidence shows that Clinton has made one false statement after another to try to cover up all that the secret system involved.

The question now is, what's in the emails and how long will it take the FBI to complete its probe? Are there more top-secret materials to be discovered? Did foreign governments tap into the Abedin/Weiner computer? Will the previous testimony of Clinton, Abedin and Clinton lawyer Cheryl Mills be contradicted by new information the FBI recovers?

That's a lot of smoke here, more than enough to confuse, anger and disgust voters weighing the pros and cons of two deeply flawed presidential candidates.