Campaign calumny

Outright falsehoods have become just another arrow in the candidate's quiver.

There's a hot race for the Illinois House in the 76th District, where Democratic Rep. Andy Skoog of Peru is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Jerry Long.

The Long campaign recently sent out a mailer that was long on innuendo, but short on facts, that accused Skoog of participating in a property tax "scam" related to improper multiple homestead tax exemptions.

The Skoog campaign professed outrage, and a local newspaper ran a story about the misleading advertisement. But it's hard for voters to sympathize with Skoog for being victimized by Long because a Skoog advertisement attacking Long is equally as misleading as Long's advertisement against Skoog.

That's the way it is — again — this year in state legislative races. In the relative handful that are competitive, the candidates vie with each other to see who can do a better job of misrepresenting their opponents' positions.

Take the House race in deep southern Illinois, where Democratic state Rep. John Bradley of Marion is being challenged by Dave Severin, a businessman in Benton who serves on the local school board.

From all appearances, both are good men. They simply represent different views on the issues, Bradley siding with House Speaker Michael Madigan and Severin sympathizing with Gov. Bruce Rauner's effort to take Illinois in a different direction.

There are plenty of issues for the two candidates to discuss and debate. But in campaign mailers, each is accusing the other of being soft on child molesters.

It's a fair bet that neither candidate has any great fondness for child molesters. Few people do. But their dueling allegations are what voters are being asked to base their judgments on.

What's going on?

Two factors are in play.

Both those races, as well as a relative handful of others across the state, have been "targeted" by the Democratic and Republican parties as potential pickups from the other party. That means that the party pros have, to a substantial degree, taken over the campaign message of the local candidates.

So the Democratic bosses lie about the Republican candidates while the Republican bosses lie about the Democratic candidates.

The other factor is equally, if not more, important. These tactics apparently work.

If they didn't, would both sides be scorching the earth with these despicably misleading, if not utterly false, charges?

That's why it's so important for voters to ignore the incendiary mailers and the accusatory TV ads and do their own homework.

Voters who cast their ballots based on insult-laden campaign rhetoric can hardly expect model government once their electoral choices get to Springfield. If people want better government, they have to demand better from their candidates.