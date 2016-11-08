Comey redux

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in hot water at this time last week.

It's stunning how quickly circumstances can change in a fluid and bizarre election year.

A week and a half ago, FBI Director James Comey's announcement that his agency was reopening its investigation into Clinton's controversial emails put the Democratic front-runner on the defensive. On Sunday, Comey took a different approach — announcing that a review of 650,000 Clinton emails discovered on the computer of top aide Huma Abedin revealed nothing that wasn't already known.

With that, Comey, for the second time, gave Clinton a pass. She will not face criminal consequences for her ill-conceived decision to violate U.S. State Department rules and establish a secret communications system to escape government record-keeping and Freedom of Information Act requirements.

It's impossible to say what effect Comey's twin announcements will have on the presidential race. That issue will be probed in depth in the coming weeks, no matter the outcome of today's election.

But Clinton is in the clear, at least for the time being.

There still is speculation concerning reports that the FBI is looking into allegations of pay-for-play at the Clintons' foundation. But that's all post-election fodder.

It's been a dizzying turn of events. The email scandal broke early last year, repeatedly defying attempts by Clinton to put it behind her. A series of damning disclosures — the most important being her serial misrepresentations concerning her handling of top-secret material — prompted a half-hearted FBI probe.

That came to a conclusion in July, when Comey explained Clinton's misconduct in detail but announced that "no reasonable prosecutor" would file criminal charges against her based on the evidence.

Then Comey suddenly announced a resumption of the probe after investigators found hundreds of thousands of Clinton emails on a computer that former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, Abedin's estranged husband, used to send texts laced with sexual innuendo to an underage girl.

The word "strange" doesn't even begin to describe the chain of events.

In the end, however, Comey said that "based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton."

So that, apparently, is that.

But what's striking is how these emails seem to keep popping up. Since it's unclear what's in the new batch of emails, it's impossible to draw any conclusions about their content.

But it's clear from Comey's original announcement that Clinton mishandled top-secret information on a private computer server system that almost certainly was hacked by foreign governments. To suggest otherwise is to attribute a level of incompetence to the intelligence agencies of foreign governments that is simply not credible.

So even though Comey restated his previous announcement about insufficient evidence to file criminal charges, it does not absolve Clinton of responsibility for her egregious decision to establish a system that she expected to be secret.

It's an amazing self-inflicted wound, one that results from a preoccupation with secrecy that is so deeply ingrained that she was willing to violate established rules to pursue.

A mistake on this scale would bring down a lesser candidate than Clinton. That she survived it is a tribute to her toughness and determination to soldier on in pursuit of the ultimate prize — the presidency.