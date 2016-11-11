Fresh Start's first losses

Anti-social habits die hard.

Everyone is crossing their fingers in the hopes that the Fresh Start program aimed at turning young people away from violent crime works.

But the news that two of the nine participants in the program were recently arrested for gun-related violence demonstrates what an uphill climb this effort is.

The Champaign County state's attorney's office recently confirmed that two of the nine original enrollees — Eric and Darius Kirk of Urbana — have been charged with illegal possession of a handgun.

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing described the Kirks' situation as "sad" but maintained that their circumstances don't negate the anti-gun violence effort that Fresh Start represents.

Prussing is correct. But what the arrests do demonstrate is that it takes more than a meeting, promises of help and pledges by targeted individuals to participate to get something positive done.

Fresh Start is about undoing a mindset and habits that are deeply ingrained in the young people who occupy this culture of nihilism in which gun violence is acceptable, no matter how foolish or pointless it is

For starters, those who wish to lift themselves out of this self-destructive, morally bankrupt lifestyle have to change their circle of friends as well as their approach to life.

Listening to a few lectures by well-meaning people won't get it done. Neither will hearing promises of adverse consequences for those who refuse to get with the program.

In that context, the Kirks' arrest is a healthy reminder to all of just how challenging it is to help the aimless follow the path of virtue. There's a reason why Fresh Start has a high failure rate — the Kirks may be just the beginning.