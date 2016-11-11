Remember our vets

Veterans Day, which grew out of the horror of World War I, reminds us of the important sacrifices members of the military make on behalf of their countrymen.

Today is a federal holiday that doesn't draw nearly as much public attention as Thanksgiving or Christmas, even though one could argue it provides the freedom and foundation for the celebration of both.

It's Veterans Day, observed each year on Nov. 11.

Held to honor the men and woman who have served in the U.S. armed forces, it's the day set aside to recognize the service and sacrifices of those Americans who have worn the uniform.

The first Veterans Day — then known as Armistice Day — was held on Nov. 11, 1919. Just a year earlier on the same day, major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. (Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.)

In acknowledging the importance of Veterans Day, President Barack Obama noted how important it is that "we salute the women and men who have proudly worn the uniform of the United States of America and the families who have served alongside them."

But President Obama also pointed out how important it is to back up that expression with substantive help for those veterans who face physical and emotional challenges as a consequence of their service.

"We must continue to provide high-quality health care to our veterans and make sure they have the support they have earned and deserve," he said.

It is, of course, impossible to recognize those who have served without paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. But how do people — or even the whole country — recognize such an awesome sacrifice?

They do so by word and deed.

That's why a grateful nation expresses its thanks both symbolically, with this special day, and substantively, maintaining its promise to assist, if need be, those who served this country so well.