Time for Rauner, Dems to do deal

Legislators return to Springfield on Tuesday with important business undone.

With another election in the books, members of the Illinois House and Senate will soon take another whack at their version of governing.

So perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that, during the post-election veto session, the Democratic-controlled House and Senate will take up legislation that would require the state to spend hundreds of millions of dollars it doesn't have. That is, after all, the hallmark of state government over the past two-plus decades — spending vast sums with nonexistent money.

How those votes comes out will be indicative of whether legislators — Republicans and Democrats — learned anything from this week's state and national elections.

Tuesday's vote brought a cessation of overt hostilities between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Each claimed victory in their epic battle over the future of the state, and each has grounds to do so.

Madigan, who also heads the state Democratic Party, was able to defeat Republican Comptroller Leslie Munger, who was appointed by Rauner to fill the vacancy created by the December 2014 death of Judy Baar Topinka. That post will be filled by Madigan protege and former Democratic state Rep. Susana Mendoza, who has made it clear she intends to wage war on the GOP governor. Madigan also saw Democrats win the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Mark Kirk.

But Rauner claimed an even bigger win because his triumphs were on Democratic turf. The GOP won five Democratic House seats while losing only one. That relieves Madigan of his supermajority by which he could overturn Rauner vetoes. The GOP also won two state Senate seats.

Make no mistake about it, however. The Democrats, thanks to the state's gerrymandered legislative districts, remain firmly in control of the General Assembly.

When the new Legislature is sworn in, Speaker Madigan will enjoy a 67-51 majority, down from 71-47. Senate President John Cullerton will have a 37-22 majority, down from 39-20.

Of course, job one is for Rauner and Democratic legislative leaders to negotiate an end to the two-year budget standoff. The state is currently operating on a temporary budget that ends Dec. 31. It was cobbled together in late August to ensure the K-12 schools would open this year.

Rauner already has indicated he's eager to make a deal. So, too, have Republican legislative leaders — Sen. Christine Radogno and Rep. Jim Durkin — as well as Senate Democratic leader Cullerton. The Senate president said he is "optimistic" about the two sides working out their differences.

"Don't forget, this summer, before the campaigns kicked in, we had begun working together and making progress," Cullerton said.

Madigan, however, has indicated that he still insists that Republicans will accede to his way of doing things.

"I hope Republicans will finally join us to protect (Democratic) priorities and help deliver the services families are counting on," Madigan said.

In other words, Madigan suggests Rauner abandon his economic growth package while acceding to Madigan's spending plans and proposed tax increases. If he remains adamant about his my-way-or-the-highway approach, the budget standoff that began in June 2015 will continue with no end in sight.

Rep. Lou Lang, a member of Madigan's leadership team, recently indicated that Democrats are prepared to wait the full length of Rauner's term to get what they want.

"It would not surprise me if we went the full four years of the Rauner term without a full budget in place," he said.

That kind of intransigence represents a gross disservice to the people of Illinois, particularly given the need for legislation that would spark the economic growth this state needs.

Rauner has indicated that he's willing to back Madigan's tax hikes. But he's made it clear that tax hikes alone are insufficient, that legislative changes that spur job creation are necessary to generate the additional revenue this state must have to prosper.

Democrats, obviously, don't like Rauner's growth proposals. So let them come up with a growth package of their own.

Frankly, their reluctance to embrace growth as a means of solving this state's problems is mystifying. Since when are Republicans the only party in Illinois that wishes to expand the economic pie?

But the intensely competitive Madigan is a tough customer. He wanted to expand his supermajority and lost seats instead. Further, he's especially peeved that the GOP made him the key issue in legislative contests that the GOP won, portraying local Democratic representatives as stooges of the Democratic boss.

It's understandable that Madigan didn't appreciate the tactics. But then, he spent millions of dollars portraying Rauner and GOP candidates as ideological twins of Donald Trump. So they're even.

Now it's time to put the people of Illinois first and work out their budget differences in an atmosphere of divided government. The cost of failing to work together is one the people of Illinois cannot afford.