Kicking off Friday football

The sports network that pays the piper calls the tune.

The ever-growing nexus between money, sports and cable television programming has struck again.

The Big Ten announced last week that the conference's new television deal with ESPN, ABC and Fox calls for playing six primetime Friday games for the next six seasons, beginning with the 2017 season.

Illinois is scheduled to open its conference season Sept. 29 at home against Nebraska. Commissioner Jim Delany described the move to Friday night games as dipping "our toe in the water."

Actually, it's just a deeper dive into a practice that long ago smashed the tradition of scheduling 1 p.m. Saturday games. That time may be God's preference, but television long ago changed the rules by dangling huge amounts of money before the bulging eyes of university athletic directors.

The move is, of course, bad news for business communities in places like Champaign-Urbana. Hotels, restaurants, etc., rely on a huge influx of visitors to town who come early, stay late and spend lavishly while they are here. But the idea of a Friday night game is not without precedent.

The UI was scheduled to play a Friday night game against Kent State to open the 2015 season. Heavy rain and lighting forced cancellation, but the die was cast.

Some people have protested the move to Fridays, including Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez. He complained about the impact on "Friday night high school football in the state of Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest" and said he's interested in playing only on a "Friday night prior to Labor Day weekend" to avoid a conflict.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel also supports Friday night games, but "with our large fan base, Michigan fans and alumni travel significant distances to attend games, making Saturdays our preferred day for all football games."

Translation: We will take the money but are too big to be forced to participate.

For other schools, like the UI, playing on Friday night represents a chance to hog the sports spotlight and draw attention to itself from potential recruits.

Don't sneer. The University of Louisville now has a big-time college football program, one that was partially built on playing weekday night games on ESPN. School officials there say that primetime exposure elevated what was a lower-profile program to unprecedented heights. Of course, it wasn't television alone. Winning also played a huge role.

In announcing this break with tradition, the conference paid lip service to the anticipated negative effect Friday night games might have on high school football. It said it will work to "minimize the impact of this initiative by limiting the number of Friday night games."

But this is business, and it's every man for himself. Cable sports networks need programming at nontraditional times, and major college sports has plenty to offer at the right price.