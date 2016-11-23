No court of last resort

Here's a painful reality of life — it's sometimes unfair.

Bad things happen in life, some worse than others.

A bad thing — but not a truly awful thing — happened over the weekend to players, coaches and fans of the Fenwick High School football team. The referees blew the last call of the semifinal game in which Fenwick should have defeated Plainfield North 10-7.

Instead, because of the referees' bad call, the game went into overtime, and Plainfield ultimately won 18-17. It is scheduled to play East St. Louis in Saturday's championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Fenwick, instead, is going to court today in Cook County to ask a judge to reverse the call and declare it the winner.

Specifically, the high school is suing the board of the Illinois High School Association for rejecting Fenwick's appeal. The board decided it had no authority to intervene in the dispute, citing a rule that states "the decisions of game officials shall be final; protests against the decision of a game official shall not be reviewed by the board of directors."

That rule is clear — what's done, as bad as it was, would appear to be done.

There's no doubt that Fenwick was wronged. But what is there to do about it?

Here's what happened. With 4 seconds remaining in the game on a fourth-down play, Fenwick's quarterback threw the ball deep downfield with the intention of running out the clock. The refs called intentional grounding and awarded Plainfield the ball on Fenwick's five-yard line. Plainfield then kicked a field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The referees erred because rules specifically state that a loss-of-down penalty that occurs when time expires does not provide for the opposing team to receive an untimed down.

In other words, the game was over. No field goal try should have been permitted. But the referees, as they have since acknowledged, blew it.

But what's there to do? Is the judiciary now to become the referee of last resort, charged with settling disputes even when the rules state that referees, right or wrong, have the last word?

It's hard not to sympathize with the victims of such an obvious error. And it seems odd to cite a rule (referee decisions are final) as justification for such a serious misapplication of a rule (no untimed downs under these unusual circumstances). But what's the alternative other than to take a deep dive into uncharted territory — judicial oversight of high school athletic contests?

The law is about rights, wrongs and remedies, and there are many wrongs for which there are no legal remedies.

This is one of them.