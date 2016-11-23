Politicizing fun?

Now that each side has fired a shot, it's time to call a halt to the political theatrics.

First, the cast of New York City's "Hamilton" theater production felt compelled to make a political statement when Vice President-elect Mike Pence showed up to catch the show. As Pence was leaving the theater Friday evening after the conclusion of the show, he was singled out by a cast member.

"You know, we have a guest in the audience this evening — Vice President-elect Pence, I see you walking out, but I hope you stay just a few more moments, sir, we hope that you will hear us out," cast member Brandon Dixon said from the stage.

"We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us — our planet, our children, our parents — or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us. All of us."

The display apparently was planned in advance by, among others, the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Pence took the effort to embarrass him in stride, saying later that he told his children that "this is what freedom looks like."

President-elect Donald Trump, however, described the display as "rude" and said cast members should apologize, a request that outraged Dixon. He replied that there was nothing to apologize for.

The shoe was on the other foot at a "Hamilton" performance on Saturday in Chicago, when an inebriated audience member, presumably not a Hillary Clinton-backing liberal, shouted, "We won! You lost! Get over it!" The man was forcibly removed by security guards.

Feelings, obviously, are still raw after the recent election. So perhaps it's no surprise that those unschooled in the rules of proper decorum would choose to lash out.

But, really, do people want their entertainment to be marred with demonstrations and counter-demonstrations about elections that have come and gone?

Should the Trump and Clinton supporters sit in specially designated sections of the State Farm Center and exchange insulting slogans while the Fighting Illini play basketball?

Not only is there a proper time and place for everything, there is also the need to embrace civility in settings where opinions differ. When one side acts out, the other will be tempted to respond. Then the free-for-all is on, because what's good for the goose is good for the gander.

People go to the theater, the movies or sporting events to escape the dreary realities of life, not wallow in them.