What are you thankful for?

Everyone has something to acknowledge on this day of thanks.

Has a year really passed since the last Thanksgiving Day celebration? As hard as it is to believe, the calendar says it's so.

So what do Americans have to be grateful for on Nov. 24, 2016?

The answer is that many things are worthy of our gratitude, some that are large and some that are not.

The election is over, and the once-deafening negative radio and television ads are silent. That's worth something.

Many families will be reunited on this day. Friends will be invited over to share in the day's festivities.

Those who have no place to visit and no one to share the day with can take advantage of a community gathering where strangers are welcome. On a personal and family basis, those things are worth a lot.

But what of the United States? The economy is growing, albeit slowly. The unemployment rate is low, although too many people have dropped out of the labor force.

Our democracy remains strong, even though many feel disappointment over the results in the recent local, state and national elections.

By traditional standards, America is a prosperous country. By the standards of the world, this country represents a beacon of opportunity, the place where so many residents of other countries wish they lived. Think about that the next time one of life's many irritations seems intolerable.

The reality is that life in this country is generally good for most. Perhaps during the coming year, America's bounty can be expanded to include those who need an opportunity to do better or a helping hand to overcome one of life's hurdles.

'Twas always thus, and ever will be.

The Thanksgiving holiday predates the United States. Thanksgiving was celebrated by the Pilgrims in 1621 after their first harvest. It lasted three days, and there wasn't even any football on television to distract the 140-plus participants (90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims).

It's been celebrated nationally off and on since 1789, but the symbolism of setting aside a day to declare thanks became crystal-clear in 1863. It was then — right in the middle of the Civi War — that Thanksgiving first became a federal holiday. Even in America's darkest hour, President Abraham Lincoln felt it was important enough to become a permanent part of our national character.

If Thanksgiving can be held during a time of war and retain its meaning through the coming hard times, surely Americans in this day and age can realize they are blessed not only with material comforts but the benefits of living in a free and democratic society.

The enemy of appreciation is that too many people take the benefits of life here for granted. They take material comfort, the ability to earn a living and support one's family and the political and economic freedoms enshrined in our U.S. Constitution and the American way of life as a given.

They should, to a certain degree, take all that as a given. As Americans, we expect no less because it's part of our creed. It's what makes this country great. But what people may expect as a fact of life here is alien to many millions across the globe. It's that reality that Americans should appreciate and fight to preserve for future generations.

Thanksgiving is a great American holiday because it emphasizes — amid all the hype about food, family and football — the importance of humility, recognizing that Americans, as a people, are blessed and make a point, at least one day a year, of acknowledging it.