Spending folly

The governor's vetoes are all that stand in the way of a deeper fall into financial calamity.

Either they're all trying to con members of sympathetic interest groups or state legislators simply can't control themselves when it comes to spending money the state doesn't have.

But their profligacy has forced Gov. Bruce Rauner to veto three bills that would further break the state's already fractured budget.

The Illinois House recently failed to override one of Rauner's vetoes, killing that measure. But the Senate recently overrode one veto, SB 2931, while action remains pending on the other, SB 730. SB 2931 now goes for a vote to the House while SB 730 is likely to follow.

Both bodies resume their post-election veto session Tuesday.

The House should sustain Rauner's vetoes of SB 2931 and, if it comes to that, SB 730. One measure would add 40,000 children to the state's child care assistance program. The other would increase the pay of home health care workers to $15 an hour.

It's not that the proposals don't have merit. But the fact is that they're the product of either cynicism or more of the same bad judgment that has put Illinois into effective bankruptcy.

The substance of these bills deserves examination so taxpayers can have a better understanding of the political shell game our legislators regularly play.

The opening sentence of Gov. Rauner's veto message of HB 5931 says it all.

"I return House Bill 5931, which would require an immediate 40 percent increase in state-funded wage for certain professionals, but without providing any funding," Rauner stated. "... I am open to finding a responsible way to increase wages for these professionals, but unfortunately this bill is not the answer."

No kidding. HB 5931 called for increasing the pay of state workers who care for the developmentally disabled from an average hourly wage of $10.71 an hour to $15 an hour. Rauner noted that the legislation would "increase the cost of caring for people with developmental disabilities by $330 million a year, of which Illinois taxpayers would be required to pay at least half."

Obviously, that approach ought to be a nonstarter, given the state's desperate financial situation. But passing bills like this one is standard operating procedure in the House, which is headed by Speaker Michael Madigan, and the Senate, which is led by President John Cullerton.

Fortunately, the House fell seven votes short of the required 60 percent super-majority required to override, although Urbana Rep. Carol Ammons joined those who wished to spend but without providing the funds required to spend.

Rauner vetoed SB 730 and SB 2931. Regarding SB 730, Rauner noted the legislation would increase income eligibility thresholds "far above ... not only neighboring states, but nearly every other state in the country at a time when Illinois is already struggling to meet its current financial obligations."

He estimated the legislation would increase the program's costs by "over $200 million in fiscal year 2017 and over $500 million every year thereafter."

SB 2931 would increase the home health care workers from $13 an hour to $15, Rauner said, and cost taxpayers "almost $87 million." As in the case of the other pay-increase bill, the Legislature didn't provide any funding. Unfortunately, Champaign state Sen. Scott Bennett, backed the spending of nonexistent dollars.

The proposed additional spending borders on the inexplicable.

The state already has skyrocketing unpaid bills ($10.7 billion and increasing rapidly), unfunded public pension obligations ($130 billion) and no permanent budget in place since June 2015.

What is going on?

It looks like old-fashioned business-as-usual. Rauner, of course, is there to put his fingers in the dike. But it seems clear that legislators, collectively, have learned nothing from our current problems. Either that or they wish to play Santa Claus, leaving it to Rauner to act as the unpopular, but financially prudent, grown-up.

It doesn't have to be this way. But it will, until Cullerton and Madigan decide they're willing to work with the governor on an economic growth package that will lift the state's economy. In the meantime, passing one irresponsible spending bill after another only aggravates an already bad situation.