Foolishness, in 140 characters

President-elect Trump hit the "tweet" button when he should have held down "delete."

There he goes again.

"In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," President-elect Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Later he wrote: "Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California — so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias — big problem!"

There's a reason no news organization is reporting about millions of illegal votes or massive vote fraud: There is no evidence.

James Lankford, a Republican senator from Oklahoma — a member of Trump's own party — said he has not seen any illegal voting in the millions.

"I don't know what he was talking about on that one," Lankford told CNN.

Workers allied with Hillary Clinton have been looking for any signs of voting irregularities, in the hope they could overturn the election results in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and hand the presidency to the former secretary of state. But they too agree: There's no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Trump's Twitter remarks appear to be knee-jerk responses to the news that Green Party candidate Jill Stein is seeking recounts in the three states that narrowly favored Trump: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Monday for a recount.

Since Trump's triumph on Nov. 8, Clinton supporters have pointed to their candidate's 2 million vote margin in the popular vote.

Winning the Electoral College vote apparently is not enough for the New York billionaire. He must have a total victory — even if he has to make outlandishly false statements to achieve it.

There are a number of unsettling facets to president-elect's latest Twitter outburst.

First, he's stepping on his own message and post-election strategy. Understandably, Trump is fighting recount efforts. The Trump camp wants each state to certify its election results without delay, so the 538 electors can meet and officially elect him president.

Yet his accusations speak in favor of recounts — in all states. If such recounts were to occur, the story would change from victory to doubt. Why would he want to start his term under a cloud?

Second, Trump's Twitter behavior is rash and certainly not presidential. During the election, Trump used Twitter to stir up his supporters — some would say cleverly, others deceitfully. Using social media to go around the press was part of Trump's election success.

But the campaign is over and stirring up the base is no longer Job One. As president-elect, Trump is speaking to the entire country — and the entire world — not just his partisans. Making unfounded statements will only erode his credibility with the people he will need to win over.

Third, Trump is foolishly spending valuable political capital. If he can indeed use social media like Franklin Roosevelt used radio to rally the country behind his policies, Trump must judiciously pick his spots. Picking this fight is a waste.

Fourth, Trump's near-daily reliance on Twitter is ultimately an insult to lawmakers, foreign leaders and the American public. Do we really want our national leaders to reduce policy debates to 140 characters or less? Effective use of Twitter and other social media can allow a politician to make an emotional connection with the public.

But if the president-elect thinks he can run a four-year term on public emotion, he's in for a big letdown.