How government seizes property

Two unlikely allies — the ACLU of Illinois and the Illinois Policy Institute — expose the abuses inherent in civil asset forfeitures laws.

In August 2015, Judy Wiese of Moline went to bed worried. Her grandson had used her car to go to work, but he wasn't home.

At 1:30 a.m., the police called to say that her grandson had been arrested for driving on a revoked license.

And that the they were confiscating her car.

Even though she did not commit the crime, the strong arm of government took her car anyway.

This is civil asset seizure in Illinois. It's the law, even though it runs against every American notion of due process and individual liberty. And according to a recent report, this kind of forfeiture has turned into "policing for profit."

Living on just $733 a month, the 70-year-old single woman needed her car to run errands and go to physical therapy appointments for a broken arm.

A reporter with the Daily Dispatch in Moline told Wiese's compelling story, which a lawyer in a neighboring county read. He decided to represent Wiese pro bono. Five months later, she had her car back.

An isolated incident? A bad case being used to discredit an otherwise good law? Hardly.

Authorities take tens of millions of dollars in cars, real estate and cash each year in Illinois — sometimes without the owners being convicted of any crimes, or even being charged with one.

According to research released last month by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and the Illinois Policy Institute, since 2005 more than $319 million in private property has been forfeited to Illinois law enforcement agencies.

Asset-forfeiture laws date to the 1980s, when police sought measures to seize the tools of drug trafficking and other criminal enterprises. In criminal cases, after a defendant has been convicted, his vehicles or home can be taken and sold by government. The arresting agency gets most of the money.

Under civil asset seizures, however, no conviction is necessary, the ACLU/IPI report says. That's because government is not acting against the owner but against the property itself.

Illinois law offers little protection for the citizen in these situations. A preliminary hearing occurs at least 14 days after seizure. If the court finds probable cause, the owner has to file paperwork, pay court fees and even post bond — just to get his day in court. Mess up any of these steps, and government takes possession.

If there's a trial, the government has the burden of proving the property was involved in a crime — whether the owner was a party to that crime or not. According to ACLU/IPI researchers, the government — but not the property owner — can admit hearsay evidence.

"If the court finds that the state has met its low burden," the report says, "then the owner is placed in the untenable position of having to prove his or her innocence."

Because police departments and sheriffs' offices receive much of the money after seized assets are sold, there's clearly a built-in incentive.

According to the report, most seizures occur in Cook County, followed by Lake, Will, Rock Island, Macon and Winnebago counties. The Champaign Police Department made the report's top-25 list. From 2005 to 2015, CPD seized property valued at $1.25 million. Decatur police, at No. 6, took in $3.3 million. A caveat on the statistics: Those dollar totals include both criminal and civil seizures.

The ACLU and IPI suggest a number of reforms on civil forfeiture, such as: requiring a criminal conviction before property is taken; placing the burden of proof on the prosecution, not the citizen; raising the standard of proof in forfeiture proceedings; and taking action against the owner, not the property.

In the interests of justice and individual rights, local lawmakers would do well to carefully read this report and embrace its findings.