Bowing to reality

Something's got to give when a municipality runs low on money.

In Danville, city council members just decided to close one of its fire stations — Station 3 on Griffin Street — as a means of eventually reducing the number of firefighters on each of three daily shifts from 13 to 10.

What's the problem? Well, the city is forced to spend so much money to support the generous pensions of retired firefighters that it can't afford to hire as many new ones as it would like.

Further, this problem is not unique to Danville. Indeed, Danville probably represents the canary in the coal mine for communities across Illinois that have woefully underfunded their public-employee pensions.

And let's not forget about the state's public pension woes.

State pensions are underfunded by $130 billion, a substantial increase from the reported $111 billion underfunding of roughly a year ago.

Some people may think — perhaps wish is a better word — that problems ignored are problems that will go away on their own.

Wrong. They just get worse.

That's why Danville took the action it did, although it's hard to imagine anyone is happy about it.

But what choice do city officials have when they have more government obligations than they can afford? There's a limit to how long one can rob Peter to pay Paul, and Danville reached it.