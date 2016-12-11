Purdue points the way

Incoming students voluntarily attend a program on how free speech works on campus.

Free speech is a problem on today's college campuses.

Not, of course, for those who are trying to suppress it. That's no problem at all. All they have to do is feign victimhood, organize a mob and shout down the heretic of the moment.

That's why free speech is a real problem for those who might wish to express a viewpoint others don't share. Of course, the suppressors wouldn't put it that way.

They'd claim that so-called hate speech (defined as anything they don't like) isn't really free speech, although hateful speech is clearly protected by the First Amendment.

Indeed, it's the speech that some people — perhaps many people — don't want to hear that needs protection.

Many don't like those who burn the American flag. President-elect Donald Trump recently suggested that conduct is so despicable that those who engage in such actions should be arrested or stripped of their citizenship.

Trump, of course, is free to express that view. At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that flag burning is protected symbolic speech under the First Amendment.

It takes a certain level of maturity that many people don't have to respect the notion that speech — symbolic or otherwise — that many people despise cannot be suppressed under the U.S. Constitution's free-speech clause and, further, that the right of some objectionable person to make objectionable statements provides the bedrock of freedom without which our democracy would grievously suffer.

Hence the common notion of "free speech for me, but not for thee." That duality explains why many people zealously guard their own rights — all of them — while displaying indifference to the same rights of others.

Nowhere is that more common that on fractious campuses, the home of many interests shared by inexperienced, immature and often intolerant young people. Egged on by faculty members who should know better, these occupants of what ought to be oases of free speech and free thought occasionally turn themselves into places of parody guided by the ever-changing rules of political correctness.

Because these disturbing instances of campus intolerance have become intolerable, some university administrators have started to push back.

Understanding that tolerating infringements on speech threatens to unleash a conflagration that could consume all, the University of Chicago authored a free-speech stance that re-emphasized why all viewpoints are welcome on campus and explaining why.

Other universities have signed on to UC's free-speech declaration, a group that does not, unfortunately, include the University of Illinois.

Among the signees was Purdue University, where President Mitch Daniels decided not only to embrace the free-speech declaration but also actually educate students about what's involved and why it's important.

What's especially striking about Daniel's foray into free-speech education is that it was voluntary.

More than 6,000 incoming students attended the program, which included skits inspired by events on campus, a faculty panel discussion and video clips.

In other words, the Purdue program wasn't the equivalent of re-education camp. Those who wished to remain ignorant of the implication of freedom of speech in a democratic society were allowed to do so.

But the level of participation is an unmistakable sign of the level of interest.

Among the student-performed skits were those involving an "inflammatory campus preacher, dealing with objectionable symbols in residence halls, handling an in-class disruption and protesting an invited speaker."

The point of it all? People disagree, sometimes disagreeably, and there's a way to deal with that reality in a way that permits full freedom of expression.

All people encounter challenging experiences they don't intuitively understand how to address. The better prepared people are to confront confusing or difficult events, the better the result they will achieve. Isn't that the essence of education?

Purdue psychology Professor Kip Williams, who helped design the Purdue program, said the fallback "majority" position to differing views often is "to ban them or censor them or punish them or somehow drown out the speech rather than engaging in verbal communication with each other."

How does one engage? Perhaps by questioning or debating, perhaps by nonviolent protest, perhaps by recognizing legitimate disagreement and leaving it at that.

The answer, as the Purdue program emphasizes, to a so-called speech problem is more speech, not foreclosure of some people's speech by others.

The Purdue program is apparently considered a success, and not just on its campus. It's won plaudits from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a free-speech campus-watchdog group. Further, Purdue administrators have been asked by an organization of student affairs administrators to present the methodology for its seminar at an upcoming convention, presumably so that it can be replicated on other campuses.

Campus free-speech wars may strike those in the outside world as nonsensical behavior by hyperpoliticized students and faculty members that is indulged by spineless administrators. But it's much more serious than that. That's why the Purdue program is a good first step in restoring hallowed free-speech ground to institutions created to be citadels of free inquiry.