Pipeline protests

Rule of law, not protests or emotions, will decide the fate of the nearly completed Dakota Access Pipeline.

President Barack Obama pulled the plug — at least temporarily — on the Dakota pipeline controversy when he instructed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to refuse to grant the final permit required to complete what is expected to be a $3.9 billion project.

Many questions have been raised about this disputed project, the least of which involves how a multibillion project can move this close to completion only to be derailed by a last-minute permit dispute.

The answer to that question would appear to be that it can't be derailed, that the last phase of this multiyear effort will move ahead after President Obama's departure from office in mid-January. Time, of course, will tell.

The principle issue that has ground this project to a halt are the grievances of a local Indian tribe, including complaints that construction work was being done on sacred land. The complaints prompted the Corps of Engineers to declare, in part, that "additional discussion and analysis are warranted in light of the history of the Great Sioux Nation's dispossession of lands."

Plans called for the Dakota Access Pipeline Project to run 1,200 miles from the Bakken oilfields of North Dakota, an energy rich area, to Patoka in south central Illinois. It is nearly complete, except for a "small section where it needs to pass under the Missouri River," according to U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The pipeline — which already crosses the Missouri River farther upstream — is scheduled to be built 100 feet below the riverbed and run adjacent to another pipeline that carries natural gas.

The project already has undergone an exacting review and approval process. Proponents contend that the builders met with more than 50 Indian tribes to avoid any land disputes, a consultation process that "resulted in 140 adjustments to the pipeline's route."

None of that was sufficient to overcome the Standing Rock Sioux's objections. Its position apparently has been that the project should be terminated. So the question would appear to be whether the tribe's adamant opposition and the very public protests that have gone with it trumps all.

Opponents go beyond the Standing Sioux. Global warming activists object to carbon-based energy like oil, so they philosophically oppose the pipeline. They are overlooking the fact that the oil already is being produced and will be transported in some manner, whether it's by pipeline, rail or tanker trucks. But purity of opposition is attractive to activists on such a hot-button topic.

What's most unfortunate about this dispute is that it has become politicized. That, probably, was inevitable given the players in this standoff — the quintessential heartless corporation against a historically oppressed Indian tribe. Each side has made allegations of unlawful activity by the other.

In the end, however, it will be settled through the rule of law. However high emotions run, however striking the pictures of protesters, however villainous members of the pipeline construction crews look, this is a legal matter and a construction project that will eventually work itself out.

That's why if there's one pipeline already there, the chances that a second one will be built beside it look pretty good.