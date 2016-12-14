A bill that does nothing

Not knowing what to do about Chicago's skyrocketing homicide rate, some legislators have embraced inaction in the form of action.

When criminal activity gets out of hand, legislators often rush to the fore with proposals they say are designed to get tough on wrongdoers.

So it should be no surprise that Chicago-area state legislators, responding to the epidemic of shootings in the city, contend that it's time to get tough on repeat gun offenders.

There's nothing wrong with that sentiment, and it will be no surprise if the General Assembly embraces a mostly symbolic effort put forward by Democratic state Sen. Kwame Raoul. But his proposal unintentionally reinforces the argument that the current laws are adequate, if properly enforced.

At the same time, Raoul's proposal demonstrates the conflicted feelings of minority legislators trying to balance the interests of minorities victimized by minority criminals.

Under current law, a repeat gun offender faces a sentence ranging from three to 14 years. Raoul is calling for judges to consider imposing a sentence of 10-plus years for those who fall into that category.

If the sentencing judge should choose not to impose the longer sentence, they would be required to explain their decision on the record.

Of course, good judges always explain, as they should, their sentencing decisions on the record.

For those unfamiliar with the process, a sentencing hearing gives both the prosecution and the defense an opportunity to present evidence and make recommendations to the court. When all that's done, judges generally give a lengthy explanation of what they have decided and why they have done so.

As Raoul almost assuredly knows, sentencing hearings are not exercises in generalities. They are individually focused.

Who, in detailed terms, is the defendant? What's his criminal record? Does he have a job, a family? What are the positives and the negatives that indicate rehabilitative potential?

Second, what is the nature of the offense?

It will take the same kind of individualized focus to address repeat gun offenders. Who are they? What can be done to get them to change their ways and, failing that approach, boost public safety by taking them out of circulation?

Locally, the C-U Fresh Start program is aimed at getting those at high risk of committing gun offenses to take a new, positive approach to life. Failing that, it's the job of prosecutors to make gun cases a top priority and move aggressively to win convictions and tough sentences.

Unfortunately, what Raoul is proposing is not much more than nothing. It's the illusion of action — something aimed at appeasing those angry about law-abiding citizens being terrorized in inner-city neighborhoods while pacifying those who contend that gun-toting criminals who kill and maim are the victims of society, not victimizers of society.

Protecting potential victims is not oppressing the victimizers, and no one would argue that it is if this was an all-white problem.

But that's not how everyone sees it. Until that perspective changes, particularly in places like Chicago, the body count will climb as the carnage continues.