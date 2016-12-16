Get to the bottom of the hacking

Computer hacking involving the recent election must be explored in-depth.

Who meddled? And why?

Specifically, did operatives working at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin engage in cyberhacking of Democratic Party political operations and then release embarrassing material on the internet and to news outlets in an effort to help Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pull off his stunning, surprise victory in the Nov. 8 election?

That's not just an intriguing question in terms of American politics, but for this country's national security as well.

Cybersecurity, particularly as it relates to the democratic process here, cannot be accorded anything less than the highest priority. That, however, is easier said than done given the sophisticated nature of computer hackers, whether they're backed by foreign governments or working as individuals.

Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill agree there must be a public inquiry into what occurred, particularly in light of the CIA's recent disclosure that Russia was active on the hacking front.

Both the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr, and Senate Armed Services Committee, headed by Arizona's GOP Sen. John McCain, have indicated they will be looking into the matter.

The big question, of course, is whether the hackers' efforts played any role in helping Trump win the election. That's a narrative Democrats, obviously, are hoping to promote.

But U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said his department "had our guard up for this" and "we didn't see anything that affected the ballot count."

"We had our crisis election team ready on election night. We did not see anything that amounted to altering ballot counts or degrading the ability to report election results," Johnson said.

He went on to say that "we see no evidence that hacking by any actor altered the ballot count or any cyber actions that deprived people of voting."

Johnson said he could not speculate that disclosures resulting from the hacks "altered public opinion." But any honest assessment of the series of Wikileaks that repeatedly embarrassed Democrats as Election Day drew closer would have to allow for that probability, at least in some small measure.

Trump has, unfortunately, reacted defensively to the charge that hackers supported by Russia tried to assist him. He has called the suggestion "ridiculous" and suggested Democrats are using it as a lame excuse for losing.

Trump is half-right. It is not ridiculous to raise concerns about the alleged cyberhacking. Indeed, it's a serious matter that deserves a thorough investigation.

However, Trump is correct that Democrats, in their effort to find some explanation for their shocking loss, one that absolves them of responsibility for running a flawed campaign with an even more deeply flawed candidate, are looking for excuses. So far, they've blamed FBI Director James Comey and the Electoral College. Why not cyberhackers?

Democrats, naturally, would love to rip the cloak of legitimacy off Trump's victory, and the hacking probe could be helpful in that regard. That's pretty much the way the political game is played. But that's no reason why Democrats and Republicans — Trump included — shouldn't welcome an opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation.

The cyberhacking issue — whether the U.S. is targeted by Russia, China, Iran or independent agents — cannot be ignored. A full airing of the issue is required.

Let the chips fall where they may.