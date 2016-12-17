Close race

A former chair of the Champaign County Board is back in the saddle again.

Champaign County Board Democrats finally got themselves a chair who was elected mostly by Democrats.

Even more important is that the new chair, C. Pius Weibel, demonstrated during his previous tenure in the position from 2006-12 that he's not just up to the job but able to maintain the trust of Republicans as well as his fellow Democrats.

But for a bad back that kept Republican board member John Jay from attending last week's meeting, the political fight over filling the post would not have been resolved so easily.

Outgoing Democratic board Chair Pattsi Petrie hoped that her vote as well as those of the board's 10 Republicans would result in an 11-11 tie on the 22-member board.

Two years ago, Petrie used her vote, that of former Democratic board member Astrid Berkson and the GOP members to outmaneuver Democrat Josh Hartke.

Before that, renegade Democrats joined with board Republicans to elect Democrats Al Kurtz and Barbara Wysocki as board leaders over the choice of majority Democrats.

To say that caused hard feelings among board members — resentments that surely made it more difficult for this governing body to function — would be a vast understatement.

Perhaps now board members can put aside their partisan concerns and work together to address the county's big issues, including the jail and nursing home issues.

There are, obviously, vast differences of opinion about how the county ought to proceed. But there's no reason that board members, working in a spirit of cooperation and compromise and under Weibel's leadership, can't get their work done.