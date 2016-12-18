Heading to the courts

AFSCME's best shot at overturning impasse decision is to win in appellate court.

"Don't dictate, negotiate."

That's the refrain people have heard for weeks now from supporters of nearly 40,000 state public employees. It makes sense, doesn't it. That's particularly true because the public employees in question, many of whom have publicly demonstrated to make that point, are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

So that admonition — negotiate — isn't just a polite request submitted on bended knee by public employees to Gov. Bruce Rauner. It carries the force of law.

Management must negotiate with unionized employees, and it's been that way for decades.

But there is a time and a place for everything, and those who declaim "don't dictate, negotiate" are playing fast and loose with the facts, probably to win public support in their political battle with the governor.

The state's contract with AFSCME members expired June 30, 2015. Unable to reach contract terms, negotiators for AFSCME extended that contract through three tolling agreements that kept the provisions of the expired contract in place while negotiations continued. All told, negotiators held 24 bargaining sessions "encompassing a total of sixty-seven contracts days of bargaining, with the last day being Jan. 8, 2016," according to Illinois Labor Relations Board records.

Having reached labor contract agreement with nearly 20 other unions representing state employees, management declared Jan. 16 that in its opinion, contract talks had reached an impasse and that any further discussions would be pointless. AFSCME representatives disagreed, saying they were willing to continue talking. Whether they were prepared to do so in good faith is another issue altogether.

But management doesn't get to make that determination. That's a legal and factual question to be resolved by the five-member labor board.

That review process took months. First, an administrative-law judge working for the labor board took testimony and reached a decision holding that management and union had reached an impasse on some issues but not others. More recently, the labor board partially overruled the law judge, finding that contracts talks had reached an impasse.

The board has since issued its written decision on three separate occasions to meet AFSCME's objections to the manner in which it reached its conclusion.

So as to "don't dictate, negotiate," it's a little late for that. Both sides had their opportunity to make a deal. They couldn't do so and, under a legally prescribed process, the labor board conducted a lengthy review and declared an impasse. That's a big decision, one not taken lightly by the board of review.

Why? Because the declaration of an impasse allows management to impose its final and best offer on the union. AFSCME can go on strike if it wishes. Or it can accept a new status quo.

That's an understandably unpalatable pair of options for AFSCME's leadership. So it has gone to court in both St. Clair and Cook counties to obtain judicial orders barring the state from implementing the new contract. Since the restraining orders are based on relatively minor legal claims, it's hard to imagine they will do anything more than cause a brief delay.

AFSCME's best shot at forestalling management's proposal is appealing the labor board's decision to a state appellate court. Union and management now are quibbling over whether the appeal should be heard in the First District Appellate Court in Cook County or the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield.

It would be a huge victory for the union if the appellate court would bar the state from implementing its final offer. Not only would it delay the new agreement for at least a year, it would keep the union's now-expired, more-generous contract in place. That would be good for union members, bad for taxpayers.

But whatever happens going forward, it's certain that one thing won't be happening. Rauner isn't going to take his hard-earned victory before the labor board and throw it out the window. That means he's not going to return to the bargaining table, as the union wants, to try to reach a contract agreement when an impasse has already been declared.

State union leaders know that better than anyone. But they're still making a lot of noise about it because it sounds good to the uninformed ear. Management's been there, done that.