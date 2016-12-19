The banality of evil

Jurors will have to look hard to find a reason not to impose the death penalty in a South Carolina case of mass murder.

Evil comes in many forms, and the question often is what's to be done about it.

Evil came to Charleston, S.C., two years ago in the form of a 5-foot-9, 120-pound pathetic wretch named Dylann Roof. Motivated by racial animus, he visited a black church in the community and, after sitting with congregants to discuss Bible verses, suddenly opened fire.

Roof, now 22, killed nine people. There's no debate about what he did or why he did it.

So it came as no surprise last week when a federal jury found Roof guilty of the charges against him.

"I wasn't expecting anything less. I knew it was going to be guilty, guilty, guilty, all the way through," said Felicia Sanders, who was among those who survived the attack.

Next on the agenda is the real question surrounding the trial — punishment.

The federal government is asking for the death penalty, and there's no question Roof deserves it. In fact, he's among the many poster boys for the ultimate punishment.

But what will jurors do? The question facing them is whether someone as pathetic and ignorant as Roof is even worth executing.

Roof has indicated a desire to live, offering to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. So if he wants to live, perhaps the best response, in terms of punishment, is a sentence of death.

At the same time, he's 22. If Roof was sentenced to life, he'd face a long time behind bars, leaving him considerable opportunity to reflect on his conduct, what it cost both him and his victims and, perhaps, someday come to regret and repent. Surely the mere passage of time would confer some small amount of wisdom.

To some degree at least, Roof is detached from reality. As a self-educated bigot convinced for now of the rightness of his cause, he asked — before reconsidering — to represent himself at the trial.

Furthering that delusion, he is now expected to act as his own lawyer when the sentencing hearing begins on Jan. 3.

That will be revealing, but not for the reason Roof expects. By his actions, he has shown himself to be the most remorseless of killers. By his conduct at the sentencing hearing, he can be expected to show his utter worthlessness as a human being.

It's the jury's decision to decide life or death. Either way, Roof will be getting exactly what he deserves.