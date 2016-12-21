Taxpayers must dig deep again

Corruption in government comes at a high price.

With taxes at all levels in Illinois on their way higher and higher, it's important to note the extra taxes Illinoisans pay that aren't leveled in many other states.

Not the extra taxes people pay for needless levels of government — like townships or programs that don't work as intended. Those taxes are visible. People, if they pay attention, know they're paying them because they get a bill.

Illinois has another tax, an invisible tax it pays because of the extra costs imposed by those who engage in purposeful wrongdoing at public expense.

It's the extra money it cost taxpayers to cover the high cost of public officials or public employees knowingly doing the wrong thing.

A Chicago-based federal judge, acting with the best of intentions, just stuck it to the taxpayers again last week. The bill is as yet unknown. But it'll be a big one.

Here's the deal.

Remember the hiring scandal that broke out two years ago at the Illinois Department of Transportation under former Gov. Pat Quinn?

For years, going back to the tenure of the now-imprisoned Gov. Rod Blagojevich, IDOT managers knowingly violated merit-hiring rules to bring relatives, friends and campaign donors on the public payroll.

The wrongdoers, including IDOT's top bosses acting with the approval of top gubernatorial aides, created phony positions called "staff assistants" that they contended did not require merit hiring. They brought on hundreds of favored politicos to fill these positions and later promoted many of those so-called staff assistants into vacant posts that required merit hiring.

All anybody had to do to discover the extent of the wrongdoing was look. Later, a state inspector general did just that, revealing the extent of the hiring fraud.

Because the illegal hiring violated court orders abolishing patronage hiring, the federal court subsequently appointed a Chicago law firm to investigate the matter fully and report back to the court.

The latest shoe to drop in this case is one easily understandable. There's no good reason why the illegal hiring conspiracy under Blagojevich and Quinn would be limited to just one department — IDOT — in a state government filled with huge bureaucracies and thousands of jobs.

So anti-patronage activist Michael Shakman asked the court to expand the court monitor's jurisdiction to review hiring decisions from IDOT to other state agencies.

Last week, U.S. Judge Sidney Schenkier granted the request. In doing so, he overruled objections by the Rauner administration, which argued it would be less expensive for the state's inspector general to conduct the hiring reviews than an outside law firm.

The judge, however, rejected that stance, asserting that the special master can do the job more quickly and effectively. That remains to be seen.

The special master's review of IDOT took two years. News reports indicate the special master conducted a review of illegal patronage hiring in the city of Chicago that took nine years. Just think of all those billable hours.

Although the timetable for the expanded state review has yet to be completed, the work will be underway soon enough.

It's important that it be done, even though the IDOT results were mixed at best.

Gubernatorial spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said Rauner "supports hiring reform in Illinois" and pointed out that the governor recently ordered some of those who were illegally hired at IDOT to be laid off.

That's true. Rauner recently announced 29 IDOT layoffs. But that's far less than the hundreds who were brought on board during years of illegal hiring. Only a relative handful, for a variety of reasons, ever were held accountable for this massive conspiracy that allowed those with political connections special treatment.

Can taxpayers expect to get another big bill for the expanded hiring review with the expectation that only a relative few who benefitted from the wrongdoing will be stripped of the jobs they never should have had?

Patronage hiring has been illegal in Illinois since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in 1990 in the case of Rutan v. the Republican Party of Illinois. Under current rules, only a relative handful of top political positions — so-called Rutan-exempt posts — in various state departments can be filled by executive fiat. The remainder — Rutan-covered posts — must be filled on the basis of merit.

But if Rutan-covered positions are to mean anything, there must be severe penalties imposed on those who violate the rules, no matter whether they oversee illegal hiring or are hired illegally. But that, for the most part, is not what happened at IDOT, and it's hard to see how that will change as the investigation expands.

Either way, the public pays dearly for this corrupt way of doing business. That's why they call it the corruption tax.