Hard fight for sunshine

Another Illinois schemer tries to flout the state's FOIA laws.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has a reputation as a corner-cutting self-promoter who thinks the rules apply to other people.

So it was substantially less than shocking to learn that Emanuel sought to avoid public scrutiny of his work as mayor of Chicago by using a private email account to conduct public business.

By Chicago standards, that's not the kind of corruption story that's going to stop traffic. Nonetheless, it's wrong. Emanuel knew it was wrong, and that is, in fact, why he did it. He was consciously trying to evade the Freedom of Information Act rules that apply to public officials conducting public business, by hiding behind a private email account.

That approach is exactly what got Hillary Clinton, Emanuel's longtime political associate, into big trouble during her tenure as U.S. secretary of state. Her penchant for secrecy — and her willingness to violate the rules and then lie about it — went a long way toward cementing her reputation as dishonest and untrustworthy. Who knows? Maybe Clinton's misadventure with her secret email and secret server cost her the presidency.

It won't be that expensive for Emanuel. After all, he already has a well-earned reputation as dishonest and untrustworthy before his secret emails became news.

But as a result of a lawsuit filed by the Better Government Association, Emanuel has been forced to release 3,000 pages of supposedly private emails that involved city business. Further, as a consequence of Emanuel's lawsuit settlement, 30,000 city employees officially are barred from using private email accounts at work.

Since it would be unwise to believe Emanuel's pledge of future good behavior, the settlement also provides that Emanuel's private email account will be reviewed every three months to ensure compliance. Of course, he may just go out and get another private email account. With people like Emanuel, anything is possible.

There are other wrinkles to this case, however, that make it a less-than-rousing triumph of public good over private political gain.

For one, the mayor and his attorneys decided which emails are public and which are not. The Better Government Association has agreed to drop its lawsuit in exchange for Emanuel's 3,000-page release. The association said last week that it felt it had to, since the cost of litigation was too burdensome. A half loaf is the consolation a nonprofit receives when it takes on a well-financed colossus like the Chicago mayor.

Emanuel and his hired guns still insist that emails on private devices are private — and none of the public's business. They are ignoring established legal precedents that arose from two cases: the 2011 case between The News-Gazette and the city of Champaign, and the Illinois attorney general's binding opinion about a Chicago police shooting.

Five years ago, this newspaper sought the text messages, related to city business, sent by city council members during a public meeting. Two years later, the 4th Appellate Court ruled that public documents are created when public officials conduct public business — regardless if public or private devices were used.

More recently, the attorney general's binding opinion forced the Chicago Police Department to release officers' private emails that related to the October 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

While the Better Government Association has dropped its challenge, the Chicago Tribune continues a similar lawsuit.

"It should not have required extended legal action to protect the public's right to this information," Bruce Dold, the Tribune's editor and publisher, said in a statement.

Last week's settlement does provide that the work-related emails of public officials are supposed to be publicly reviewable so that the public will know what their public officials are up to. Naturally, many of them absolutely hate that.

That's why stories about public officials trying to evade scrutiny through private and secret email accounts are nothing new. It's a byproduct of the high-tech information age.

So what type of public business was Emanuel conducting in private?

A long account by the Chicago Tribune reveals that he was mixing politics with city business, doing lots of favors for people who gave him lots of money. Indeed, being a donor seemed to go hand in hand with getting the mayor's personal attention via his private email account.

Well, there's nothing new about that either. Those with clout get access. Those without clout get in line.