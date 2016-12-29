The big race

Twelve candidates are vying for four open seats on the Parkland College Board of Trustees.

No one can complain about not having enough choices in the April 4 election for a seat on the Parkland College Board of Trustees.

Rather than the usual shortage of candidates the public often sees in local races, the race for four open seats has attracted 12 candidates.

That's the largest number of candidates to run for openings on the Parkland board in decades.

But with all this choice, however, comes responsibility.

Voters will have to make it a point to study the candidates' backgrounds, consider why they are running and determine who is the best fit.

Unfortunately, if past is prologue, it will be another low-turnout spring election, a relatively small percentage of the voters making important decisions on municipal and governmental board posts.

It's unclear what exactly sparked all the interest in Parkland this election cycle. But it seems certain that the state's financial woes and their impact on the college are motivating factors. Some candidates made references to Parkland's recent decision to lay off eight nontenured faculty members.

Just what new board members can do about that is unclear. The layoffs were forced by financial hard times, and Parkland won't be able to put its financial house fully in order until the state puts its financial house fully in order. Who knows when that will be.

So in the meantime, Parkland's administration, operating under the supervision of its board, will have to do the best it can under difficult circumstances.

Many people depend on Parkland. It covers all or parts of 11 counties and, over the years, has educated thousands of students. Given that vast footprint, perhaps it's no surprise that many people care about what happens there and are willing to step forward to try to help out.