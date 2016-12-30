To be filed under 'ha-ha-ha!'

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich petitions President Barack Obama to commute his 14-year sentence.

Rod Blagojevich, the imprisoned former governor of Illinois, sent President Barack Obama a request shortly before Christmas that the disgraced politician hopes will turn into a gift someday: reduce his 14-year federal prison sentence for corruption.

It's hard not to laugh at such absurdities.

Then again, you can't fault a felon for trying.

Blagojevich, who is not expected to leave prison until 2024, has been trying every conceivable way to win a "get out of jail free" card. He recently asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to throw out his sentence and grant him another hearing. The Chicago Democrat's attorney cites Blagojevich's good behavior behind bars, his wide support among fellow inmates and his assistance as a tutor and job adviser. A year and a half ago, the federal appellate court threw out five of the 18 charges that the ex-governor was convicted of. Despite fewer counts in the "guilty" column, Blagojevich was still unsuccessful in winning a reduced sentence.

The request for a presidential commutation — which reduces a sentence but does not erase the conviction — makes the "Hail Mary" pass look like a high-percentage play.

The Associated Press reported recently that about 3 percent of all requests for commutation are granted. Since 2009, Obama has received nearly 32,000 commutation petitions; just over 1,000 have been granted. Further reducing Blagojevich's chances are this fact: Presidents typically do not commute federal prison sentences while the inmate is seeking relief through the courts.

Even those factors aside, it's hard to imagine that Obama would risk tarnishing his reputation by doing the former governor a favor.

First, the centerpiece of the U.S. attorney's case against Blagojevich was that the ex-governor tried to sell Obama's Senate seat shortly after Obama was elected president in 2008.

Second, the strongest political link between the two men was political fundraiser Tony Rezko. In June 2008, he was convicted of fraud, money laundering and bribery. Should Obama grant Blagojevich's petition, reporters would likely bring up Obama's prior relationship with the developer-turned-felon and their "boneheaded" real-estate deal.

Third, Obama worked hard to rise above the grimy world of Chicago and Illinois politics. Why revisit that realm where the insiders once ridiculed him as much as they praised him?

If Obama wisely chooses not to consider Blagojevich's request, the petition would then become Donald Trump's political hand grenade. And like Obama, the president-elect has ties to the imprisoned ex-governor. In 2010, Blagojevich was on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" show and was eventually "fired."

"You have a hell of a lot of guts," Trump told him, about fighting his criminal case.

Indeed, Blagojevich has a lot of nerve.