Better than a lump of coal

University employees can look forward to a small pay raise in 2017.

Two percent isn't a lot. But it's a raise and a welcomed, if small, Christmas gift as 2016 draws to a close.

On Dec. 24, University of Illinois President Tim Killeen sent a mass email to faculty and staff across the UI's three campuses that a "modest" midyear pay increase will occur in February and show up in employees' checks in March.

For a staff member earning $50,000 per year, the 2 percent increase amounts to $1,000 annually before withholding taxes and other deductions — about $83 each month. Double those figures for an administrator or professor earning $100,000 annually. For most employees, the extra money is not enough to motivate them to buy a new car or house.

But adding extra dollars to one's take-home pay, however, does have symbolic value. Wages are going up, not sideways. A little bit more in 2017 will make future wage increases even larger and will incrementally help their future retirement benefits.

By recognizing their "commitment and dedication" to the UI's educational mission as "a world-class incubator of talent," Killeen applies a bit of salve to employees' battered spirits. For too many years, faculty and staff say, they have limped by with little or no raises.

The money — which amounts to about $26 million annually — will come from making cuts elsewhere in the UI system's spending.

Where it's not coming from is Springfield.

Last summer, the UI administration put raises on hold, as the Illinois state government's budget impasse moved into Year Two. Last week's announcement was a tacit acknowledgement that state leaders are unlikely to reach an agreement soon. In effect, the university is saying it's moving ahead on its own to retain as many faculty, researchers, staff and students as it can.

After a year and a half of political stalemate, state government isn't even a fair-weather friend. The university is wise to rely less on state support.